Western Carolina Transfer DJ Campbell Commits to Cal
Western Carolina transfer guard DJ Campbell has committed to the Cal basketball program and coach Mark Madsen, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Campbell is the third transfer from a four-year school to commit to Cal as a scholarship player n the past few days, joining Vanderbilt transfer Lee Dort and North Dakota transfer B.J. Omot. Cal also got a commitment from junior college transfer Jeff Nwankwo.
The 6-foot-2 Campbell is from Hampton, Virginia, and he started 29 of the 32 games in which he played this past season as a sophomore. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and he shot 41.0% on three-point shots. But he was not the Catamounts’ chief playmaker, so he is unlikely to play point guard for the Golden Bears. Campbell’s best game came against Wofford when he scored 23 points and was 4-for-5 on shots from behind the three-point line.
He played against one ACC team (Notre Dame) and one Southeastern Conference team (Vanderbilt) and scored 12 points in each of those games, both of which Western Carolina won.
Campbell was not named to the first-, second- or third-team all-Southern Conference teams this past season.
The Catamounts finished with a 22-10 record overall, including 11-7 in the Southern Conference. Southern Conference champion Sanford gave fourth-seeded Kansas a scare in the NCAA tournament. Sanford trailed by just two points with 38 seconds left before losing by four.
As a freshman in 2022-23, Campbell started 16 of the 34 games in which he played and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot only 21.7% from long range that season, so obviously his outside shooting improved considerably between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Click here for video highlights of Campbell in action.
Stojakovic Visiting
Andrej Stojakovic, who entered the transfer portal after playing his freshman season at Stanford, is schedule to visit Cal this weekend.
Air Force transfer Rytis Petraitis is also visiting Cal this weekend. He averaged 15.7 points this past season as a sophomore.
No Pippen
Cal was among the five finalists for high school star Justin Pippen, a top-100 prospect and the son of Scottie Pippen, but he announced on Friday that he has committed to Michigan.
