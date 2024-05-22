Defensive Lineman Ike Okafor Commits to Cal for 2025
Cal received its second commitment in three days for the class of 2025 when Ikechukwu “Ike” Okafor, a three-star defensive lineman from Houston, Texas, announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Cal.
Like Ben Howard, who committed to Cal on Monday, Okafor visited Cal this past weekend and made a quick decision about choosing the Bears.
Okafor chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Texas Tech, Houston, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Minesota, Memphis, Tulsa and several others. Arizona State was another school that he visited.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Okafor attends Alief Hastings High School in Houston and is the seventh player to commit to Cal in the class of 2025.
He is projected to be a defensive tackle and is the first defensive lineman to commit from this class.
Okafor said he chose Cal because of his respect for Bears defensive line coach Andrew Browning, who recruited him, and Cal’s reputation for academics.
Okafor joins offensive lineman Howard, quarterback Robert McDaniel, running back Jojo Solis, linebacker Carter Jones, cornerback Kaden Cook and wide receiver Meyer Swinney as high school prospects who have committed to Cal for 2025.
