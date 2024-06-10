Four-Star Athlete Jae'on Young Commits to Cal for 2025
Cal must have put on a pretty good show for recruits this past weekend. Jae’on Young, a four-star athlete from Chatsworth (California) Sierra Canyon High School, became the third player who visited Berkeley over the weekend to commit to Cal for the class of 2025.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound Young announced his commitment to Cal on social media on Monday, choosing the Bears over offers from USC, Oregon, Kansas, BYU, Boston College, Arizona, Washington, Utah and Texas A&M. He had scheduled visits to Boston College, Cal and Kansas.
Young has sprinter speed, having recorded a time of 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters. He is rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, and a three-star recruit by Rivals.
Young plays both wide receiver and defensive back in igh school, and he expected to play on defense at Cal. He becomes the 11th high school recruit to commit to Cal in the class of 2025.
247 Sports evaluation by Greg Biggins
Young has a smallish frame at about 5-10, 155 pounds, but he can really run and shows off both initial quickness and long speed. He ran multiple sub-11.0-100-meter times last Spring with a personal best of 10.77 seconds and a 21.87-second 200-meter dash. He’s explosive with the ball in his hands and had a productive season at receiver but projects best as a nickel corner in college. He’s a tough, scrappy kid who plays bigger than his size and always competes with a chip on his shoulder. He has natural cover instincts, doesn’t panic and has good ball skills. He’s a versatile athlete who can also return punt and kicks and projects as a Power 5 prospect who we think can play early on in his college career.
Young is a talented corner who is also getting recruited as a receiver. He has a track background and had a personal best time of 10.77-100m and a 21.87-200m but suffered a leg injury and missed his entire junior track season.
