Quarterback Alonzo Esparza Commits to Cal for Class of 2025
Cal picked up a quarterback when Alonzo Esparza, a three-star recruit from Los Alamos (California) High School, committed to Cal for the class of 2025 on Tuesday night.
There is no report that Cal offered him a scholarship, so presumably the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Esparza is committing to the Golden Bears as a preferred walk-on. However, it’s possible Cal offered him a scholarship at the last minute when he visited the Cal campus on Tuesday.
Esparza reportedly had scholarship offers from some big-time football schools, including Mississippi, Oregon, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida State and Louisville, which is why there is speculation that Cal may have offered him a scholarship on Tuesday before he committed.
He announced his commitment on social media -- on both Twitter and Instagram.
.Cal was looking to add a scholarship quarterback after quarterback Robert McDaniel de-committed from Cal and then committed to Arizona in May. And it’s possible Cal may try to acquire another quarterback in the class of 2025.
Esparza passed for 2,605 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games as a junior last season. He also rushed for 386 yards and eight touchdowns.
