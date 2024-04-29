Cal Sports Report

Cal Sports Roundup: Men's golf, women's water polo finish 2nd in Pac-12

Cal women's volleyball among six Pac-12 teams to land an NCAA tournament berth.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal golfer Ethan Fang
Cal golfer Ethan Fang / Photo by David Venezia, Pac-12 Conference

A busy weekend for various Cal sports teams: 

Bears finish 2nd at Pac-12 men’s golf

Cal finished second at the Pac-12 men’s golf championships at Desert Forest Golf Club at Carefree, Arizona, powered by three individuals in the top-13.

Ethan Fang tied for third place, Sampson Zheng was sixth and Eric Lee played 13th in the individual competition. Fang’s finish was the best by a Cal golfer since Collin Morikawa won the event in 2019.

The 21st-ranked Bears had their best finish since 2016. They trailed eventual champion Arizona State by just three strokes entering the final round, but the third-ranked Sun Devils pulled away with a Sunday score of 352.

Cal, which strung together four rounds between 360 and 370, checked in with a 365 on Sunday.

The Bears will find out Wednesday if they earn an expected second straight bid to the NCAA regionals, which will be held May 13-15 at various sites.

Cal women’s water polo nabs runner-up spot at MPSF

The third-seeded Cal women’s water polo team advanced to the championship game of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships for the first time since 2011 before losing to unbeaten No. 1 UCLA 13-10 at Bloomington, Indiana.

Rozanne Voorvelt scored three goals for her third hat trick of the season and Mary Dempsey notched a pair of goals one day after scoring her 100th career goal. Dempsey has a team-leading 42 goals for the Bears (17-6).

The Bears are hosting the NCAA Championships, May 10-12 at Spieker Aquatics Complex, for the first time. The field will be unveiled Monday at 5 p.m. during the selection program on .

Cal lands berth in NCAA beach volleyball championships

For the third year in a row, the Bears (28-9) will play in the NCAA tournament after landing a program-best No. 7 seed. Cal will face No. 10 Long Beach State (21-13) on Friday at noon PT at Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Cal beat Long Beach 3-2 in a first-round NCAA matchup last season for its first-ever victory at the event.

A record six Pac-12 teams qualified for the 17-school NCAA field. Top-seeded USC is the three-time defending national champion.

Published
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 