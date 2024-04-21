Cal Women's Basketball: Kemery Martin Enters Transfer Portal
Cal guard Kemery Martin, who started 55 games for the Golden Bears the past two seasons, has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to Jeff Metcalfe of the San Jose Mercury-News.
Martin came to Cal as a transfer from the University of Utah prior to the 2022-23 season, and she started all 30 games in which she played that season. She was the team's second-leading scorer in 2022-23, averaging 10.6 points, and was the Bears' primary perimeter threat. She made 38.1% of her three-point shots, and she tied Jayda Curry for the team lead in three-pointers made with 59.
Martin began this past season as a starter, but her production and playing time diminished as the season progressed. She was fifth on the team in scoring in 2023-24, averaging 6.7 points, and her three-points percentage dropped to 31.8%.
She came off the bench in nine of the 34 games she played this past season, and was in the starting linup occasionally late in the sason.
Leilani McIntosh and Ioanna Krimili were the starters at the guard positions when they were healthy in 2023-24, and Marta Suarez was a third starter. Michelle Onyiah, McKayla Williams and Martin alternated at the other two starting spots.
Krimili recently announced that she will be returning to Cal for the 2024-25 season when Cal will begin play in the ACC, and Suarez, Onyiah and Williams also have eligibility remaining. McIntosh has run out of college eligibility.
The Bears finished this past season with a 19-15 overall record, including 7-11 in the Pac-12. Cal barely missed getting a berth in the NCAA tournament, but played two games in the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), beating Hawaii before losing to Saint Joseph's.
Head coach Charmin Smith received a contract extension following the 2023-24 season, which was her best in her five seasons as the Golden Bears' head coach.
