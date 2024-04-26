Cal Sports Report

Offensive Lineman Reef Lancaster Commits to Cal as a Walk-On

Reef Lancaster received scholarship offers from two FBS schools, but chooses to walk-on at Cal

Jake Curtis

Reef Lancaster, an offensive lineman from Mission Viejo, Calif., announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lancaster attends Mission Viejo High School and had offers from Air Force, UNLV and FCS school Northern Arizona, but opted to be a walk-on at Cal.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is also Cal's offensive line coach, and he wants to improve the Golden Bears' depth up front.

A number of starting Cal offensive line under Justin Wilcox began their college career as walk-ons, and Lancaster will be given a shot at playing time under the Golden Bears' coaching staff.

Running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis came to Cal as walk-ons and have played in the NFL. When Cal defeated USC 15-14 in 2018, Cal had five players who came to college as walk-ons on the field for the final possession.

Center Addison Ooms was a walk-on, but he made 36 consecutive starts while helping the Bears reach a bowl game in 2018.

Two starters from Cal's 2023 team -- wide receiver Trond Grizzell and tight end Jack Endries -- came to Cal as walk-ons.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.