Offensive Lineman Reef Lancaster Commits to Cal as a Walk-On
Reef Lancaster, an offensive lineman from Mission Viejo, Calif., announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2024.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Lancaster attends Mission Viejo High School and had offers from Air Force, UNLV and FCS school Northern Arizona, but opted to be a walk-on at Cal.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is also Cal's offensive line coach, and he wants to improve the Golden Bears' depth up front.
A number of starting Cal offensive line under Justin Wilcox began their college career as walk-ons, and Lancaster will be given a shot at playing time under the Golden Bears' coaching staff.
Running back Patrick Laird and safety Ashtyn Davis came to Cal as walk-ons and have played in the NFL. When Cal defeated USC 15-14 in 2018, Cal had five players who came to college as walk-ons on the field for the final possession.
Center Addison Ooms was a walk-on, but he made 36 consecutive starts while helping the Bears reach a bowl game in 2018.
Two starters from Cal's 2023 team -- wide receiver Trond Grizzell and tight end Jack Endries -- came to Cal as walk-ons.
