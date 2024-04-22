Collin Morikawa Winds Up 9th at RBC Heritage - Scottie Scheffler Wins Again
Collin Morikawa wound up alone in ninth place after the final few holes of the RBC Heritage were completed Monday morning on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
No one was able to catch world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won for the fourth time in his past five starts, shooting 19 under par to prevail by three strokes over Sahith Theegala.
The $20 million event at Harbour Town Golf Links was halted by darkness on Sunday after bad weather caused a long delay. Scheffler went to the clubhouse with a five-stroke lead at that point, meaning that victory was all but inevitable.
He made pars on Nos. 16 and 17 Monday morning then bogey on the 18th — his first in 68 holes — to close out another dominant performance, where he took charge with a third-round 63. Scheffler has completed 40 consecutive rounds of par or better dating back to last August.
"I didn't show up here just to have some sort of ceremony and have people tell me congratulations. I came here with a purpose," Scheffler said.
Since the start of March, Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the 88th Masters and now the RBC Heritage, while also finishing in a tie for second at the Houston Open. He took home $3.2 million on Monday, boosting his total winnings over those five tournaments to more than $15.8 million.
Morikawa, who tied for third at the Masters a week earlier, shot 65-66-68 the first three rounds at Hilton Head before coming home with a 1-over 72 that featured four birdies but also five bogeys.
The 27-year-old Cal grad finished the tournament at minus-13, one stroke better than Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg. Morikawa earned $581,000 for his week's work.
Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay tied for third at minus-15 while Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston, Patrick Rodgers and Sepp Straka shared fifth at 14 under.
The most recent golfer to string together four victories and a second place over a span of five events was Tiger Woods in 2008.
Morikawa and the rest of the golfers on the PGA Tour won’t have to deal with Scheffler until the PGA Championship the third week of May. He planned to return home to Dallas, where his wife is expecting their first child.
Two other former Cal golfers, Max Homa and Byeong Hun An, completed their final rounds before darkness arrived Sunday.
Homa wound up tied for 55th after a 4-over round over 75 on the final day, and An sunk to 67th — third-to-last — following a catastrophic final-round of 80 that included four bogeys, a double-bogey and a triple-bogey over the first eight holes.