Collin Morikawa Sits in Third Place at RBC Heritage, Once Again Chasing Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa continued his excellent play in the third round of the RBC Heritage Classic on Saturday. Once again, his primary obstacle appears to be world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Morikawa, the 27-year-old Cal grad, shot a 3-under 68 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., and sits in third place at 14 under with 18 holes to play.
Morikawa was part of a four-way tie for the lead after Friday before one of the other three, Sepp Straka of Austria, moved ahead of him by making birdies on the 16th and 18th holes to finish with a 67 and climb into second place at 15 under.
Red-hot Scheffler, coming off a victory at the Masters last weekend, zoomed into the lead after carding a bogey-free 8-under 63. Scheffler enters Sunday’s final round with a 54-hole total of 16 under par.
Morikawa shared the lead with Scheffler last Sunday at Augusta National before settling for a tie for third place. He shot 65 and 66 the first two days this week then had birdies on Nos. 5, 9, 12 and 15 before posting a bogey on No. 17 that left him two back of Scheffler.
Three players, including Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, are tied for fourth place at minus-13.
Byeong Hun An, 32, who played one season at Cal, slipped out of contention after shooting a 1-over 72. He was tied for 10th place through two rounds but now has a share of 25th at minus-7, leaving him nine strokes off the pace.
An had birdies on Nos. 2 and 15 but bogeys on 8, 12 and 18.
Max Homa, 33, stuck in a tie for 50th place after Friday’s second round, included an eagle and six birdies in a round of 66 that elevated him to 6 under through three rounds and tied for 33rd place.
After finishing in a tie for third at the Masters, Homa shot 71 and 70 the first two days this week. But he made an eagle-3 on the par-5 second hole and included five birdies in a stretch of six holes through the 10th on the way to his best round of the week.