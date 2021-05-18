Washington State Football Has Potential for 2021 but also Lots of Question Marks

* Fifth in a series of stories taking an early look at Cal's 2021 football opponents

GAME 5: WASHINGTON STATE AT CAL

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Washington State 2020 record: 1-3 overall and in the Pac-12/tied for last (with Cal) in Pac-12 North. The Cougars beat Oregon State in their opener then lost to Oregon, USC and Utah by a combined margin of 126-70.

Series record: Cal leads 48-28-5 and has won 12 of the past 15 meetings dating back to 2005. The Bears won 33-20 in Berkeley in 2019 and the home team has prevailed in the past five matchups. The teams’ 2020 matchup, scheduled as the regular-season finale Dec. 12 at Pullman, was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. WSU has not beaten Cal in Berkeley since 2013.

Cougars coach: Nick Rolovich (1-3, 2nd season; 29-30 in 5 seasons overall)

Max Borghi finds no room to run against rival Washington Photo by Jennifer Buchanan, USA Today

Top players: Senior OT Abraham Lucas (projected as an early-round NFL draft pick); senior RB Max Borghi (2,256 career rushing/receiving yards, 29 TDs); WR Renard Bell (147 career receptions, 1,656 yards, 16 TDs); senior WR Travell Harris (103 career receptions, 1,185 yards, 8 TDs); LB Jahad Woods (319 career tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 3 INTs)

Strengths: The Cougars expect to be strong up front on offense, led by right tackle Lucas and center Brian Greene. The quarterback picture is unsettled — mostly due to starter Jayden de Laura being suspended for all of spring ball. But Nick Rolovich coached high-powered offenses at Hawaii before arriving at WSU last season and the expectation is the Cougars will improve on their 2020 scoring average of 27 points per game, which was 10th in the Pac-12. The running back tandem of Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh, who began his career at Notre Dame, could be dynamic.

Weaknesses: WSU lost its two kicking specialists, second-team All-Pac-12 punter Oscar Draguicevich, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers after averaging 45.7 yards over three seasons, and placekicker Blake Mazza, who converted 34 of 40 field goals over three seasons before transferring this offseason to SMU . . . The WSU defense has nine starters back but the Cougars ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in points allowed (38.5) and total defense (461.8 yards) last in pass defense (307.0 yards). WSU had just two picks and allowed 11 TD passes in four games . . . Safeties Tyrese Ross and Ayden Hector were among 11 WSU players who entered the transfer portal since the 2020 season ended.

What you should know about Washington State: Transfer quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who passed for 6,174 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons at Tennessee, has not won the job. He is battling sophomore de Laura (886 yards, 5 TDs) and junior Cammon Cooper for the starting quarterback job, but broke his hand during the Cougars’ spring game. . . . Borghi, one of the Pac-12’s most versatile players, played in just one game last season due to a back injury and he had a lower-body injury midway through spring camp that sidelined him. The Cougars need him to stay healthy, although they have high hopes for sixth-year senior McIntosh. . . . Rolovich has stressed team-building this offseason, including a water balloon fight after the spring game.

Washington State spring football status: The Cougars, whose first spring ball under new coach Nick Rolovich was wiped out by the pandemic last year, practiced through April 29, with their annual Crimson and Gray game on April 24. The quarterback position was left unsettled because de Laura, who started as a freshman last season, missed all 15 workouts after being suspended for a Feb. 8 arrest for suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Rolovich indicated the battle for the starting job will continue in fall camp, noting, “I don’t think we’re good enough at the position.” . . . Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. a team captain last season, had a good spring, according to reports.

Washington State 2021 season projection: The Cougars should be better than a year ago but the Pac-12 North will be unforgiving. WSU opens its schedule with two non-conference home games it should win — against Utah State and Portland State — then faces USC at Pullman and Utah at Salt Lake City before visiting Cal.

Cal-Washington State game prediction: Cal 30, Washington State 28

