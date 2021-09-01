Cal Football: 5 Questions for Nevada Wolf Pack Beat Writer Chris Murray

The Wolf Pack arrive as the Bears' opening opponent Saturday coming off a 7-2 season.

Always in pursuit of more information to share with our readers about Cal and its opponents, today we resume our practice of checking in with a beat writer to fill us in on the Bears’ weekly foe.

With Nevada paying a visit for Saturday’s opener, we went to Chris Murray, who covers the Wolf Pack on a daily basis for Nevada Sports Net.

He follows a team that features a high-octane offense, led by quarterback Carson Strong, and has folks in Reno thinking big.

Nevada was 7-2 last season, averaged more than 30 points per game and won its bowl game. Virtually every key player on offense returns this season and the Wolf Pack made significant defensive strides a year ago.

Here's what we asked Chris:

1. Give us a thumbnail scouting report on what makes quarterback Carson Strong special?

2. How much could Strong and the Nevada offense be handicapped at this point in the season by him missing practices early in training camp after having his right knee scoped?

3. Strong appears to have a lot of excellent receivers. Tell us about the best of them, senior Romeo Doubs.

4. As potent as the Nevada offense is, they played an all-Mountain West schedule last season. What are they expecting from a Cal defense that has been among the best in the Pac-12 the past several seasons?

5. We have the impression folks in Reno are excited about this team. What is the level of optimism around the Wolf Pack this season? What is expected of them?

Want his responses? Check out the video above. Good stuff.

And our thanks again to Chris Murray for his time and knowledge.