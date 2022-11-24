UCLA Beat Writer Answers Five Questions About the Bruins

Cal hosts UCLA (8-3) in a 1:30 p.m. game on Saturday that will be televised by FOX.

Sam Connon of the All Bruins website answered five questions about the Bruins, ranging from the move to the Big Ten, the performances of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet, and UCLA fans' opinions of Chip Kelly.

1. What do UCLA beat writers and any UCLA supporters think of the Bruins’ anticipated move to the Big Ten?

“I’d say most people I’ve talked to are in support of it,” Connon said in the video atop the story.

He noted people believe it’s important to be part of the national conversation on college football. The national playoff, NIL considerations and the transfer portal have changed the way college football is viewed.

“It’s becoming more of a national sport and less regionalized,” Connon said.

Some players have expressed some nostalgia, he said, but the majority see the fincial and exposure benefits.

“Most recognize that this is just how the world works now,” Connon said.

2. How well has Dorian Thompson-Robinson played this season, and do you expect him to be 100% healthy for the Cal game?

Connon estimates that Thompson-Robinson, who was beat up during the USC game, will be about “99%” healthy and will be ready to play Friday without restrictions. But Connon acknowledges that Thompson-Robinson does take a lot of hits.

Generally, Thompson-Robinson has played “very, very well,” according to Connon.

“There’s a reason that at the midpoint of the season he was a darkhorse Heisman candidate,” Connon said.

His production had dropped off a little bit recently, but that’s mainly because of the quality of the opponent and offensive line issues.

“I would imagine that he’s very happy that he came back for his fifth year,” Connon said. “I’d like to think it helped his NFL draft stock a lot.”

3. What has made Zach Charbonnet, who ranks fourth nationally in rushing at 137.8 yards per game, so effective this season?

“The way he has expanded his game has been really impactful for the entire UCLA offense,” said Connon.

He was basically a one-cut back when he shared time with Brittain Brown, but as the clear No. 1 back he has added variety to his style, has become a better receiver (33 receptions) and breaks a lot of tackles.

“He is breaking tackles better probably than anyone in the country,” Connon said.

Connon also commented on Charbonnet’s vision as a runner, which may be better than any of the elite running backs Chip Kelly has had at UCLA.

4. What is the general opinion of the job that Chip Kelly has done, and is there any fear that he might leave for another job?

“I wouldn’t say fear is the word I would use,” Connon said, “because in a lot of people’s opinions of Chip Kelly’s tenure at UCLA that would be a best-case scenario in a lot of people’s opinion, for him to leave of his own accord because it’s been a complicated five years.”

Kelly had to start from scratch when he took over, and it was a slow rebuild.

UCLA had an easy nonconference schedule this year and went 2-2 in the games that matter, and that does not include the disappointing loss to Arizona. The Bruins have lost two in a row coming into Friday’s game against Cal.

Kelly signed a contract extension last January, so there is little thought of firing him, but . . .

“After losing to USC again, not a lot of goodwill toward Chip Kelly right now,” Connon said.

“What’s it going to be like next year when he doesn’t have DTR and Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo?" Conon said. "What’s it going to be like when they go to the Big Ten? Not too many people feel great about the overall direction of the program.”

UCLA would need to beat Cal and win a bowl game to win some people back, he said.

5. How has the absence of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern affected the Bruins’ defense, and will he be back for the Cal game?

McGovern has missed the past few games for unexplained reasons, and Connon is guessing he probably won’t be back for the Cal game.

It’s hard to say whether his absence has made much difference for the defense. “But,” said Connon, “I think it’s been playing worse.”

Analyst Clancy Pendergast, who was Cal’s defensive coordinator from 2010 through 2012, is an analyst for UCLA and has taken McGovern’s spot in the pressbox during games. It’s unclear whether he is calling the defensive plays, since analysts are not allowed to have direct contact with players.

Cover photo of Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

