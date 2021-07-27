Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Packers' Training Camp

Former Cal standout ends his holdout by coming to Green Bay camp on Tuesday when veterans are required to report

At 8:23 a.m. Central time, former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers arrived at the Green Bay Packers' training camp facility, ending his holdout.

Eight hours earlier his private plane had landed at Austin Straubel Airport, indicating that Rodgers was ready to help the Packers get to the Super Bowl following months of uncertainty after he said he no longer wanted to play for the Packers.

In case you don't believe it, here is video of Rodgers stepping onto the Packers' facility area:

It remains unclear whether Rodgers will participate in the Packers' first official practice on Wednesday, however. There may be some aspects of Rodgers' new contract with Green Bay that need to be finalized.

ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported Monday that Rodgers and the Packers had reached agreement in principle on a deal that included concessions to Rodgers. The most significant concession was that the deal voided the final year of Rodgers' contract (2023), which apparently sets up a possible trade after this season.

In essence the 2021 season may be Rodgers' last season in Green Bay, although what happens during this season will have a major impact on that.

By showing up on Tuesday, Rodgers avoided the $50,000 daily fine for missing camp-related events.

He had skipped the voluntary offseason team activities as well as the team's mandatory minicamp after indicating he no longer wanted to play for the Packers. He complained about the Packers' front-office personnel and the culture it created. The Packers said all along that they would not trade Rodgers this year.

Rodgers won his third MVP award in 2020 after leading the Packers to a 13-3 regular-season record. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

