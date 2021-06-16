Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Ex-Cal Star Aaron Rodgers Seeking Record Fifth ESPY Award

Packers quarterback has already won the ESPY for the best NFL player more than anyone else, and he is one of four candidates this year.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers has already won the ESPY for best NFL player more times than anyone else, and he one of four candidates to do it again this year.

Packers quarterback Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, is on the ballot along with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (offensive player of the year), Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (defensive player of the year) and Tom Brady, quarterback of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winners of the 17 individual awards are determined by online fan voting, which can be done here.

The ESPYS will be televised on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Rodgers has won the ESPY for best NFL player four times -- 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017. Peyton Manning has the second-most NFL ESPY awards with three, and no one else has won it more than twice.

Surprisingly, Rodgers is not one of the four nominees for best male athlete of the year.  Those four nominees include Brady, Formula 1 drive Lewis Hamilton, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Rodgers' success in past ESPY voting is probably a testament to his popularity. He has been getting plenty of media attention recently, partly because he was a guest host on "Jeopardy!" and partly because he vacationed in Hawaii with his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley. 

However, most of the attention is because Rodgers has said he doesn't want to play for the Packers anymore and is requesting a trade. The Packers have said they won't trade Rodgers, but Rodgers did not attend the team's mandatory minicamp last week.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

aaron rodgers mark j rebilas
Football

Ex-Cal Star Aaron Rodgers Seeking Record Fifth ESPY Award

Rod Marinelli at Cal
Football

Still Going Strong as an NFL Assistant, Rod Marinelli Spent 9 Seasons Coaching at Cal

Collin Morikawa during a practice round for the U.S. Open
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Not the U.S. Open Favorite but He's Hardly an Afterthought

Former Cal star Ryan Murphy, left, celebrates with Hunter Armstrong
Other Sports

A Ticket to Tokyo: Ex-Cal Star Ryan Murphy Wins 100 Back at Olympic Swim Trials

cj anderson mark j rebilas
Football

Former Cal and NFL RB CJ Anderson Named Head Coach at Monte Vista HS

New Cal guard Jordan Shepherd (left).
Basketball

How Much Impact Can UNC Charlotte Transfer Jordan Shepherd Have on Cal?

rodgers brady twitter
Football

Aaron Rodgers' Sarcasm: 'It's Been One of Those Quiet Offseasons'

Andrew Seliskar comes off the blocks in the 200 free semifinals
Other Sports

Ryan Murphy Leads Four Cal Swimmers into Tuesday's Finals at U.S. Trials