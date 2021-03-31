Ex-Cal Star Aaron Rodgers Will Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' Starting Monday

Packers quarterback talks about how much he has enjoyed the program and respected the late Alex Trebek

Former Cal star and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the news a lot lately regarding his long-term status with the Packers, but he was in the news on Wednesday because he will be on television next week as the guest host of "Jeopardy!"

Rodgers, the 2020 NFL MVP, announced in January that he would be a guest host of one of his favorite shows at some point in the offseason, but no date was provided

But on Wednesday ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that next week Rodgers will perform the duties the late Alex Trebek performed for years. According to Schefter, Rodgers' debut as the guest host of "Jeopardy!" will be this coming Monday, April 5, and he will be the guest host for two weeks, through April 16.

During his appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said Trebek was one of his idols.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said in January. "They're doing some guest-hosting spots. It's going to be released here very soon, but I had the opportunity to be one of those … I'm excited about the opportunity."

Rodgers later learned he was not supposed to make that announcement.

He said during his Jan. 12 interview how big a deal it is to host the show. His extensive comments about Jeopardy! and his love for the program start about 20 minutes into the interview below.

"I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to 'Jeopardy!' if they wanted to announce it," he said. "I just got so excited on the show earlier. It just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out. It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer, but, man, the show has been so special to me over the years."

Rodgers appeared as a celebrity contestant on "Jeopardy!" in 2015, and he ended up winning and getting a $50,000 donation for his choice of a charity, which was the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

In the San Francisco Bay Area, "Jeopardy" is televised weekdays on ABC at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodger by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

