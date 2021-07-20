Report: Aaron Rodgers Rejected Packers' Offer to Be Highest-Paid Player

Former Cal standout apparently did not want to be tied to Packers for two additional years

If anybody had the notion that Aaron Rodgers' trade demands with the Packers had to do with money, that idea can be discarded.

During the offseason, Rodgers rejected a two-year extension offer from the Packers that would have made the former Cal star the highest-paid player in the football, according to a report on Tuesday by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since the highest-paid quarterback at the moment is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July of 2020, CBS Sports concluded that Green Bay apparently was willing to give Rodgers more than $45 million per year. That would have been a significant raise from the $21.5 million that Rodgers is scheduled to make this year ($14.7 million salary, $6.8 million roster bonus).

However, the two-year extension would have tied Rodgers to the Packers for five more years instead of the three years in his current contract. And Rodgers apparently is not interested in that.

Rodgers' current contract is put together in such a way that the Packers could release him after the 2021 season and gain about $22 million in cap space by doing so. The 37-year-old Rodgers, the 2020 MVP, hopes to play several more seasons and wants to be on a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Rodgers does not want to play for the Packers anymore, and his main complaint seems to be directed at Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and the way he has handled things.

Rodgers skipped the voluntary offseason training activities and the mandatory minicamp, and it is uncertain whether he will attend preseason training camp, which begins July 27 when veterans are required to report with the first Packers practice scheduled for July 28.

