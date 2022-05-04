Aaron Rodgers the First to Text Wide Receiver Drafted by Packers

Christian Watson’s father talked about the impact of having the former Cal star be his son’s quarterback

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers apparently approved of the Packers’ pick of wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State in the second round of the recent NFL draft. At least Watson’s father’s comments suggest as much.

Watson's father, Tazem Wajed, said the first text his son received after being drafted was from Rodgers, and also said he knows “for a fact” that Rodgers was involved in the decision to draft Watson.

"First of all the first, let me share this with you: The first text Christian got after he got drafted was from Aaron Rodgers,” Wajed told Dom Izzo, Sports director of WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota, immediately after the selection. “And, you know, we’re talking about a living legend, a Hall of Famer for sure. I don’t even like saying future Hall of Famer. When you’ve got a guy who is the most accurate passer in NFL history, and your son goes to the NFL as a wide receiver, and that’s going to be the guy throwing him the ball . . .

“And we know for a fact that Aaron actually, because of all the drama that happened last year, Aaron had to be very much involved in this decision, So the receiver that Aaron wanted happened to be Christian Watson of North Dakota State, and he texted him right after they drafted him, letting him know that he will be getting with him and sharing with him what they need to do the Packer way.

“So that’s awesome.”

It does seem likely that Rodgers had a hand in the selection of Watson after the complaints Rodgers made last offseason about wanting to be more involved in the Packers’ player transactions.

Watson’s speed of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash caught the attention of pro scouts, and Watson helped lead the Bison to the 2019 FCS national championship game by catching a 75-yard touchdown pass and a 70-yard touchdown pass on consecutive offensive plays.

Although the Packers failed to take a wide receiver in the first round for the 20th straight year, Rodgers has had a lot success throwing to wide receivers Green Bay drafted in the second round.

Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings were all second-round picks who became standout NFL wide receivers for the Packers with Rodgers throwing them the ball.

However, none of the four was a star as a rookie, and you have to wonder how many more years the 38-year-old Rodgers will play. Will he still be the Packers’ quarterback when Watson becomes the star the Packers hope he will be.

Rodgers and the Packers can’t expect Watson to be an adequate replacement in 2022 for Adams, who was traded to the Raiders.

All four of those previous second-round wide receivers were selected to Pro Bowls, but none of them earned that honor until at least their fourth NFL season.

Here’s how the previous four wide receivers selected in the second round did in their rookie seasons:

Davante Adams (2014) – 11 starts, 38 receptions, 446 yards, 3 TDs. Earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his fourth NFL season.

Greg Jennings (2006) – 11 starts, 45 receptions, 632 yards, 3 TDs. Earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his fifth NFL season.

Jordy Nelson (2008) – 2 starts, 33 receptions, 366 yards, 2 TDs. Earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his seventh NFL season.

Randall Cobb (2011) – 0 starts, 25 receptions, 375 yards, 1 TD. Earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his fourth NFL season.

The Packers might be satisfied with any of those rookie numbers from Watson, but that might not be enough to earn the Packers a berth in the Super Bowl or earn Rodgers a third straight MVP award.

Here is Watson's reaction when he heard he was drafted by the Packers

