Cal Football: Bears Get Another Commitment for 2020 -- DE Carter Lynch

Carter Lynch, a defensive end from Bakersfield, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal in the class of 2020.

The Rivals.com website did not award Lynch any stars or a ranking, and it lists no scholarship offers for Lynch. Therefore, it is assumed Lynch will join the Cal roster as a walk-on.

The 247Sports website does not list Lynch.

This is the time that schools will be adding walk-ons to their roster.

Cal has had good success with walk-ons under Justin Wilcox. Safety Ashtyn Davis, who was invited to the NFL Combine, and running back Patrick Laird, who got meaningful playing time with the Miami Dolphins this past season, are just two of the walk-ons who have helped Cal in recent years.

Click here for some highlights of Lynch, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder.