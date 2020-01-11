Cal coach Justin Wilcox has filled one of his two remaining staff positions with a Bay Area native boasting 24 years' experience coaching on the college level.

Angus McClure, 51, is the Bears' new offensive line coach after spending the past two seasons as O-line coach and assistant head coach at Nevada.

McClure is regarded as a top recruiter, which is important because new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave has a background primarily in the NFL and has done very little recruiting.

"Coach Musgrave and I were impressed with the knowledge Angus has on offensive line play," Wilcox said in a statement. "He really has everything we were looking for. Angus brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience in general with much of it on the West Coast and is one of the top recruiters in college football.

"He also has a deep understanding of the Pac-12, as well as working and recruiting at a UC school, which will help him hit the ground running and be successful at Cal."

McClure, born in San Francisco and a graduate of San Rafael High and Sacramento State, also has coaching history at UCLA, Nebraska, Nevada, Buffalo and Sacramento State.



"I am excited to be joining a football program on the rise under 's leadership and am looking forward to helping bring in student-athletes that will be the right fit at Cal," McClure said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for me to work with an experienced group of talented offensive linemen and build upon the foundation that has been put in place over the last three seasons. It's also quite an honor to follow the legendary as Cal's offensive line coach."

McClure replaces Steve Greatwood, who retired after the Redbox Bowl following a 40-yeaar coaching career.

The Bears, coming off back-to-back bowl appearance, return virtually their entire offense next season. The only remaining coaching vacancy is at running back.



McClure coached a total of three seasons at Nevada, working with the tight ends in 1996 before a two-year stint as offensive line coach and assistant head coach the past two campaigns in 2018 and 2019.



During his second stint at Nevada, he helped the Wolf Pack post back-to-back winning campaigns and play in a pair of bowl games (2019 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 2018 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl).



McClure spent 11 seasons (1997-2007) under four head coaches at UCLA, where he started as the team's tight ends coach, and also served as the special teams coordinator and offensive line coach over five campaigns before coaching the defensive line for six. McClure also led the recruiting efforts which resulted in Bruin classes being ranked among the nation's top 20 during 10 of his 11 seasons.



McClure coached and recruited three first-round NFL Draft picks during his tenure in Westwood in Kenny Clark, Datone Jones and Takkarist McKinley, in addition to tutoring a number of other NFL players, including Jeff Baca, Jake Brendel, Nate Chandler, Kai Forbath, Cory Harkey, Mike Harris, Jeff Locke, Cassius Marsh, Kevin McDermott, Owa Odighizuwa, Logan Paulsen, Matthew Slater and Christian Yount.



Prior to UCLA, McClure spent one season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Buffalo in 2006. Running back James Starks was named an honorable mention Freshman All-American by The Sporting News and selected by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, while offensive lineman Jamey Richard was taken by Indianapolis in the seventh round of the draft in 2008.



McClure spent the 2004 and 2005 seasons at Nebraska working with the squad's offensive tackles and special teams. The Cornhuskers defeated Michigan in the 2005 Alamo Bowl and McClure tutored a number of NFL-bound players including Sam Koch, Lydon Murtha, Chris Patrick and Matt Slauson.



Before Nebraska, McClure was an assistant head coach and offensive line coach for seven seasons at his alma mater Sacramento State (1997-2003), where he played a major role in record-breaking offenses that earned four Big Sky rushing titles (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002). During his tenure, the Hornets set 52 NCAA Division I-AA, Big Sky Conference, or school records.



McClure began his coaching career at McClatchy High School in Sacramento,



He also has served as a guest coach in several NFL training camps with Buffalo (2006, '07), Dallas (2013), San Diego (1997, 2011, '12), San Francisco (1996, '97, '98, '99, 2000, '02) and Seattle (1998).



McClure played football at Sacramento State from 1987-91. He was on the 1988 Hornet team that advanced to the NCAA Division II championship semifinals with the offense averaging 486.0 yards per game.



McClure was a four-sport letterwinner at San Rafael High School in football, basketball, baseball and boxing, as well as a team captain, and never had a losing season in any sport.



McClure and his wife, Erin, have two sons, Hamish and Malcolm.