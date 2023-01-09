Skip to main content

Cal Football: Bears Lands Another Tight End Out of the Transfer Portal

Still no word on a veteran quarterback joining an inexperienced group at the position.

Cal fans continue to wonder when their team will land a quarterback recruit, but the Bears added another transfer tight end on Sunday.

Asher Alberding, a fourth-year, redshirt sophomore for the North Texas Mean Green, announced via social media he has committed to Cal. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Bears.

Tight end recruit Asher Alberding

Asher Alberding

Alberding was the second transfer to commit to the Bears on Sunday, joining former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas.

He also is the second tight end to come out of the transfer portal to the Bears, following J.T. Byrne of Oregon State last week.

Alberding shares one thing in common with Byrne — neither of them caught a pass during the 2022 season. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Alberding was utilized as a blocker the Mean Green, which made a coaching change after the 2022 season.

Alberding played 14 games this past season and played 35 career games for North Texas, according to the school’s athletic website. He caught two passes for 18 yards and no touchdowns in 2020 but has not made a reception since.

Cal also signed high school tight end Ben Marshall of Murfreesboro, Tenn., last month.

The Bears lost tight ends Jermaine Terry II and Keleki Latu to the transfer portal in recent weeks.

Cal also continues to search for another quarterback after starter Jack Plummer and backup Kai Millner both opted to transfer after coach Justin Wilcox hired Jake Spavital as the program’s new offensive coordinator.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School in Houston, Alberding was rated a 3-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and 247Sports Composite. ESPN judged him the No. 25 tight end in the nation and No. 148 recruit in Texas.

Cover photo of former North Texas tight end Asher Alberding (89) by Denny Medley, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

