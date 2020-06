Cal had no players named to the first team of the Athlon Sports preseason All-Pac-12 football team but landed six spots on the magazine’s second- or third-team defense.

Linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Camryn Bynum and safety Elijah Hicks — all seniors — collected second-team honors. Sophomore defensive lineman Brett Johnson, senior defensive lineman Luc Bequette and senior linebacker Cameron Goode were chosen to the third team.

The Bears, coming off an 8-5 campaign and returning every offensive starter from their win over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl, is represented by running back Christopher Brown Jr. on Athlon’s second-team offense.

Quarterback Chase Garbers and offensive lineman Jake Curhan and Michael Saffell were third-team offensive teams.

Nikko Remigio Photo by Mark J. Rebilias, USA Today

Nikko Remigio was chosen as the third-team punt return specialist and was selected to the fourth unit at wide receiver.

Cal’s 12 total berths on the four teams are tied for third most of any school, behind USC and Oregon, each with 13 selections.

Bynum was a second-team pick to the coaches’ 2019 All-Pac-12 team while Curhan, Deng and Goode were honorable mention choices.

NOTE: In the interest of full disclosure, I write Cal’s preview story for Athlon Sports and contribute nominations to the magazine’s editors, who select the all-conference teams.

ATHLON SPORTS 2020 PRESEASON ALL-PAC-12 TEAM

First-Team Offense

QB Kedon Slovis, USC

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

AP Max Borghi, Washington State

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

WR Tyler Vaughns, USC

TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

C Drew Dalman, Stanford

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

First-Team Defense

DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

DL Jay Tufele, USC

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL Drake Jackson, USC

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

LB Joe Tryon, Washington

CB Thomas Graham, Oregon

CB Elijah Molden, Washington

S Jevon Holland, Oregon

S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

First-Team Specialists

K Blake Mazza, Washington State

P Michael Turk, Arizona State

KR Connor Wedington, Stanford

PR Britain Covey, Utah

Second-Team Offense

QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

RB Christopher Brown Jr., California

RB Richard Newton, Washington

AP Britain Covey, Utah

WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

TE Cade Otton, Washington

C Orlando Umana, Utah

OL Walker Little, Stanford

OL William Sherman, Colorado

OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

OL Nick Ford, Utah

Second-Team Defense

DL Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

DL Mika Tafua, Utah

DL Jordon Scott, Oregon

LB Kuony Deng, California

LB Jahad Woods, Washington State

LB Ryan Bowman, Washington

CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

CB Cam Bynum, California

S Brady Breeze, Oregon

S Elijah Hicks, California

Second-Team Specialists

K Peyton Henry, Washington

P Ben Griffiths, USC

KR Mykael Wright, Oregon

PR Jevon Holland, Oregon

Third-Team Offense

QB Chase Garbers, California

RB Austin Jones, Stanford

RB Alex Fontenot, Colorado

AP Demetric Felton, UCLA

WR Johnny Johnson, Oregon

WR Tay Martin, Washington State

TE Brady Russell, Colorado

C Michael Saffell, California

OL Jake Curhan, California

OL Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

OL Jake Burton, UCLA

OL Liam Ryan, Washington State

Third-Team Defense

DL Brett Johnson, California

DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL Luc Bequette, California

LB Colin Schooler, Arizona

LB Cameron Goode, California

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

CB Jack Jones, Arizona State

S Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State

S Skyler Thomas, Washington State

Third-Team Specialists

K Jet Toner, Stanford

P Oscar Draguicevich, Washington State

KR Travell Harris, Washington State

PR Nikko Remigio, California

Fourth-Team Offense

QB Davis Mills, Stanford

RB Devin Brumfield, Utah

RB Stephen Carr, USC

WR Nikko Remigio, California

WR Jamarye Joiner, Arizona

WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

WR Trevon Bradford, Oregon State

WR K.D. Nixon, Colorado

OL Josh McCauley, Arizona

OL Steven Jones, Oregon

OL Donovan Laie, Arizona

OL Luke Wattenberg, Washington

OL Foster Sarell, Stanford

Fourth-Team Defense

DL Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

DL D.J. Davidson, Arizona State

DL Will Rodgers, Washington State

LB Mase Funa, Oregon

LB Omar Speights, Oregon State

LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State

LB Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

LB Palaie Gaoteote, USC

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

CB Olaijah Griffin, USC

CB Lorenzo Burns, Arizona

S Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Fourth-Team Specialists

K Chase McGrath, USC

P Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

KR Demetric Felton, UCLA

PR Michael Wilson, Stanford