    • December 7, 2021
    Betting Sites Put Chip Kelly, Justin Wilcox Among Favorites for Oregon Job

    These odds don't indicate anything about Oregon's actual targets or the potential interest of any of the coaches
    Several betting sites have posted odds on which person will be the next Oregon head coach, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox is the second favorite behind only UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who was the Ducks head coach from 2009 through 2012.

    Kelly’s Ducks were ranked No. 3, No. 4 and No. 2 in the country in the final AP polls in his final three seasons in Eugene.

    Wilcox’s Cal team went 5-7 this season, but he was born in Eugene, Ore., grew up in Junction City, Ore., and played his college football at Oregon.

    The odds from BetOnline.ag and Oddschecker are identical, and their odds imply that there is a 33.3 percent chance that Wilcox will be the next Oregon head coach.

    Of course, this is based on initial speculation. Oregon may not be interested in any of these coaches, and there is no indication that any of these coaches are interested in the Oregon job, which became open when Mario Cristobal left to become head coach at Miami (Fla.). 

    BetOnline.ag odds of being Oregon’s next fulltime head coach:

    Chip Kelly, UCLA head coach – 7-to-4 or +175

    Justin Wilcox, Cal head coach -- 2-to-1 or +200

    Joe Brady, fired as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator on Sunday – 4-to-1 or +400

    Bryan Harsin, Auburn head coach – 5-to-1 or +500

    Kalani Sitake, BYU head coach – 6-to-1 or +600

    Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach – 9-to-1 or +900

    Chris Petersen, former Washington head coach – 11-to-1 or +1100

    Dave Aranda, Baylor head coach – 14-to-1 or +1400

    Josh Heupel, Tennessee head coach – 16-to-1 or +1600

    Andy Avalos, Boise State head coach – 18-to-1 or +1800

    Bill O’Brien, Alabama offensive coorinator – 20-to-1 or +2000

    Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach – 20-to-1 or +2000

    Cover photo of Chip Kelly by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

