Betting Sites Put Chip Kelly, Justin Wilcox Among Favorites for Oregon Job

These odds don't indicate anything about Oregon's actual targets or the potential interest of any of the coaches

Several betting sites have posted odds on which person will be the next Oregon head coach, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox is the second favorite behind only UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, who was the Ducks head coach from 2009 through 2012.

Kelly’s Ducks were ranked No. 3, No. 4 and No. 2 in the country in the final AP polls in his final three seasons in Eugene.

Wilcox’s Cal team went 5-7 this season, but he was born in Eugene, Ore., grew up in Junction City, Ore., and played his college football at Oregon.

The odds from BetOnline.ag and Oddschecker are identical, and their odds imply that there is a 33.3 percent chance that Wilcox will be the next Oregon head coach.

Of course, this is based on initial speculation. Oregon may not be interested in any of these coaches, and there is no indication that any of these coaches are interested in the Oregon job, which became open when Mario Cristobal left to become head coach at Miami (Fla.).

BetOnline.ag odds of being Oregon’s next fulltime head coach:

Chip Kelly, UCLA head coach – 7-to-4 or +175

Justin Wilcox, Cal head coach -- 2-to-1 or +200

Joe Brady, fired as Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator on Sunday – 4-to-1 or +400

Bryan Harsin, Auburn head coach – 5-to-1 or +500

Kalani Sitake, BYU head coach – 6-to-1 or +600

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach – 9-to-1 or +900

Chris Petersen, former Washington head coach – 11-to-1 or +1100

Dave Aranda, Baylor head coach – 14-to-1 or +1400

Josh Heupel, Tennessee head coach – 16-to-1 or +1600

Andy Avalos, Boise State head coach – 18-to-1 or +1800

Bill O’Brien, Alabama offensive coorinator – 20-to-1 or +2000

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach – 20-to-1 or +2000

Oddschecker odds of being Oregon's next fulltime head coach

Chip Kelly – 7-to-4 or +175 or implied chance of 36.4%

Justin Wilcox -- 2-to-1 or +200 or implied chance of 33.3%

Joe Brady – 4-to-1 or +400 or implied chance of 20%

Bryan Harsin – 5-to-1 or +500 or implied chance of 16.7%

Kalani Sitake – 6-to-1 or +600 or implied chance of 14.3%

