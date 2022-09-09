Pac-12 Bowl Projections: One Site Puts USC in College Football Playoff

Projecting bowl matchups after one week is sort of like picking your favorite restaurant after tasting only the appetizer.

Oh well, a number of reputable sports sites dare to project bowl pairings at this early stage so who are we to ignore the experts.

One of the seven sites we cited had a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff. That was College Football News, which projects that USC will be get to the national semifinals and face Alabama.

Otherwise the Pac-12 got shut out of the College Football Playoff, with the rest deciding whether Utah or USC will be the Pac-12 representative in the Rose Bowl.

Three of our seven experts predict that Cal will get a bowl berth, with ESPN's Mark Schlabach suggesting the Golden Bears will face Boise State in the LA Bowl, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports saying Cal will meet SMU in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports predicting Cal will play Iowa State in the First Reponders Bowl.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network predicts that nine Pac-12 teams will get bowl berths, but Cal isn't one of them.

The pecking order of the bowls with Pac-12 tie-insm with the dates, sites, times and TV of those bowls is listed at the end of this story.

Let's see what these seven experts project:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- UCLA vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

LA Bowl -- Washington vs. Fresno State

Birmingham Bowl -- Arizona vs. Mississippi State

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Rose Bowl -- USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl -- UCLA vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State

Frisco Bowl -- Stanford vs. Colorado State

Independence Bowl -- Washington vs. Army

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Oregon vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl -- USC vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl -- Washington State vs. West Virginia

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Cotton -- USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl -- UCLA vs. Virginia

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl –.Washington State vs. Boise State

Armed Forces -- Cal vs. SMU

College Football News

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- USC vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington State vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl -- Washington vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl -- Oregon vs. Tennessee

Holiday Bowl -- Oregon State vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Air Force

First Responder Bowl -- Washington State vs. Iowa State

Gasparilla Bowl -- Arizona vs. Auburn

Frisco Bowl -- Arizona State vs. Purdue

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl -- Utah vs. Houston

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl -- UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. Iowa State

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

