Cal Football: DL Brett Johnson Is Back for Spring Ball, OT Will Craig Is Not

Most eyes will focus on Cal's quarterback competition, which begins Wednesday when the Bears open spring practice, but two important revelations came the day before spring ball began.

Cal's defensive lineman Brett Johnson is back, but starting offensive lineman Will Craig is no longer with the team. That's the good news and the bad news along the defensive and offensive lines. Several players will not be available for spring ball because of injuries, but we start with the one significant player who will be there -- Brett Johnson.

---The 10 biggest questions for Cal heading into Spring football---

Johnson, a versatile lineman who may be Cal's best defensive player in 2022, missed the entire 2021 season as the result of an offseason automobile accident that required hip surgery. However, he will be full go this spring.

"To be honest we're going to be the ones holding him back a little," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday in the video atop the story.

Wilcox said Johnson had done "an incredible job" of rehabilitating over the past 12 months or so, calling Johnson a "very, very tough guy."

In the video below, Cal center Matthew Cindric calls Johnson a "freak of nature" and says "he's built like Iron Man."

Cal desperately needs a healthy Johnson because both 2021 defensive ends in Cal's three-man front (Luc Bequette and JH Tevis) are gone. Johnson's versatility is a major asset in that respect because the Bears have little experience up front. Johnson can and has played all the positions along the defensive line.

The nose guard spot is also a position of uncertainty, especially since Aaron Maldonado is no longer with the football program. Maldonado started several games at nose guard over the past few seasons but he has opted not play football anymore, in large part because of the number health issues he has sustained.

A bigger issue is the absence of Craig. He started the first eight games at offensive tackle in 2021 before missing the final four games with an ankle injury. He was expected to return to the starting lineup in 2022, but he is no longer with the team.

"Will Craig has informed us he will no longer being playing football, so we wish Will nothing but the best moving forward," Wilcox said.

His absence is particularly important for three reasons:

1. Craig had the potential to be a top-flight offensive lineman.

2. Cal now has openings at three of the five starting spots along the offensive line, with center Matthew Cindric and versatile Ben Coleman being the only ones who have established themselves as starters.

3. The Bears are thin along the offensive line, and injuries in the front five have plagued the Bears in recent seasons.

Cindric notes the effect of Craig's absence in the video below:

That depth is affected in the spring because Brian Driscoll, who will vie for a starting spot along the offensive line, is one of several Cal players who won't participate in spring ball because of health issues.

Two key secondary players -- cornerback Collin Gamble and safety Craig Woodson -- also will sit out spring ball with health issues, and outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake, inside linebacker Blake Anzoulatos and inside linebacker Ieremia Ieremia will also be unavailable for spring ball.

Wilcox said all of them should be available in the fall, however.

The quarterback competition will begin Wednesday. Purdue transfer Jack Plummer is expected to win the starting job, with redshirt freshman Kai Millner looking like his chief competition. However, Wilcox said Tuesday in the video below that there is not a depth chart for the quarterback position yet, and it is uncertain whether a starter will be named at the end of spring ball:

Cal will begin its annual spring football practice on Wednesday, April 6, with all 15 sessions open to the public. The workouts will be highlighted by the Cal Football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 30, with the gates at California Memorial Stadium opening at noon and Pac-12 Networks coverage of the event starting at 1:30 p.m.

Cal Football Spring Showcase activities include: Cal football scrimmage; beer garden and food trucks; activities for the kids; meeting Cal football legends; photo opportunities, post-game autograph signing session with current Golden Bears' players and coaches; select a seat and reserve tickets for the 2022 Cal football season.

The Golden Bears will work out each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from April 6-April 30, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The first two Saturday practices (April 9, 16) start at 11 a.m., while the April 23 session begins at 9 a.m.

All events are admission free and attendees can enter via Gate 2 in the northwest corner of the stadium.



2022 CAL SPRING FOOTBALL PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DAY, DATE – START TIME

Wednesday, April 6 – 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 8 – 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 9 – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 11 – 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 13 – 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 15 – 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 16 – 11 a.m.

Monday, April 18 – 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20 – 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 22 – 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 23 – 9 a.m.

Monday, April 25 – 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27 – 9:45 a.m.

Friday, April 29 – 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, April 30 – Noon (Cal Football Spring Showcase)

.

Cover photo of Brett Johnson is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport