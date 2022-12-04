Ex-Cal Star Camryn Bynum Makes Game-Clinching Pick for Vikings

People are still wondering how the Minnesota Vikings keep winning, but former Cal star Camryn Bynum provided one reason with his game-saving interception with 10 seconds left against the Jets on Sunday.

The Vikings won the game 27-22 but that does not tell the story.

First the Vikings turned back a Jets' touchdown opportunity with less than two minutes left. The Jets had a second-and-goal from the Vikings' 1-yard line, failed to get the score on three plays. An incompleton on fourth down gave the Vikings the ball at their 1-yard line with 1:46 left.

The Jets held the Vikings for three plays and used their timeouts to get the ball back with 1:18 to go. They got a first down at the Vikings' 19-yard line with 32 seconds left, but three incompletions lef the Jets with one last chance with 16 seconds remaining.

On Mike White's fourth-down pass to the goal-line, Bynum stepped in front of the Jets receiver and picked off the pass. He then went to the ground at the Minnesota 6-yard line, clutching the clinching interception.

The Vikings are no 10-2, and nobody seems to know haw they are doing it..

Bynum is part of the reason. Although he was a cornerback throughout his Cal career, he has made a successful transition to safety in the NFL.

And now were virtually assured of seeing him in the postseason. The Vikings have clinched at least a tie for the NFC North title. They have a five-game lead in the NFL North with just five games left.

He had seven tackles on Sunday, including six solo stops, to go along with his second interception of the season. He also had two passes defensed.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum by Matt Krohn, USA TODAY Sports

