We resume our ongoing series previewing Cal football's 2020 opponents. We are keeping a good thought that the COVID-19 spread will be suppressed and that the college football season will be played.

Today we look at TCU, whom Cal fans remember from just 16 months ago. The Bears and Horned Frogs met in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl, one of the most unwatchable events in bowl game history given its totals of nine interceptions and two touchdowns.

Cal will return this game with a matchup at Fort Worth on Sept. 11, 2021.

Game 2: TCU at Cal, Saturday, Sept. 5

TCU 2019 record: 5-7 overall, 3-6/tied 7th in Big 12

Series record: TCU leads 1-0. The Horned Frogs beat the Bears 10-7 in overtime in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl at Phoenix in a game that featured nine interceptions.

Gary Patterson has never suffered back-to-back losing seasons at TCU. Photo by Kevin Jairaj, USA Today

Horned Frogs coach: Gary Patterson, 242-172 in his 21st season at TCU

Top players: Sophomore QB Max Duggan (2,077 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 555 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns); junior TE Pro Wells (17 receptions, 196 yds, 5 touchdowns); Junior S Trevon Moehrig (62 tackles, 4 interceptions, 11 pass breakups; senior LB Garret Wallow (125 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception).

Strengths: TCU returns a pair first-team All-Big 12 defensive players in Moehrig and Wallow. The Horned Frogs had a total of four first-team selections last season on defense — no other Big 12 teams had more than two. TCU led the conference in fewest yards allowed (336.9) and was second in interceptions (16). . . . Wells is regarded as one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 after earning second-team all-conference honors.

Weaknesses: The offense must improve. Duggan and the TCU passing game ranked last in the Big 12 in both completion percentage (53.4) and yards per attempts (6.2) and second-to-last in passing yards (203.7 per game) and passing TDs (15). . . . The Horned Frogs must replace their two most productive running backs after the graduation of Darius Anderson and Sewo Oloniula, who combined to rush for 1,360 yards and 14 TDs. . . . Only two offensive line starters return.

*** The SI.com video below focuses on NFL prospect Ross Blacklock:

What you should know about TCU: This game will be TCU’s season opener. . . . The Horned Frogs will be playing in California for the first time since 2011 ( a win at San Diego State). . . . Last season was just the third time in 20 years under Patterson that TCU failed to reach a bowl game. The Horned Frogs began last season 4-3, then lost four of their final five games games. . . . Duggan started every game as a freshman last season, compiling four 200-yard passing games and five games with at least 70 rushing yards. . . . TCU must replace kicker Jonathan Song, who made 40 of 44 field goal attempts the past three seasons, including the game-winner vs. Cal two years ago. . . . The Horned Frogs lost two standout players who opted to enter the NFL draft after their junior seasons: WR/KR specialist Jalen Reagor, who ran a 4.47 40-yard dash at the combine, and DL Ross Blacklock. Both are projected as possible first-round picks.

Spring practice status: The Horned Frogs began workouts on Feb. 28 before being shut down on March 13 by concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. TCU’s March 28 spring scrimmage was canceled.

2020 Season projection: Most early projections have the Horned Frogs finishing sixth or seventh in the Big 12, but bear in mind that Gary Patterson has never suffered back-to-back losing seasons.

Cal-TCU game prediction: Cal 30, TCU 24