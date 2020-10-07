Cal released its 2020 football roster on Tuesday night and several familiar names were absent, including would-be starting outside linebacker Tevin Paul.

Paul, who played in 35 games with 21 starts over the past three seasons, was held out of the RedBox Bowl against Illinois, with no reason given. But he was listed as a starter on the Bears’ spring depth chart.

No reasons were given for any of the departures, but a team spokesman said the reasons were varied, including one or more players who opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the Bears’ incoming freshman class, highly rated tight end D.J. Rogers — the team’s top recruit on signing day — is not with the team. It’s been speculated for months that Rogers would not be with the team, and he reportedly asked for and was granted his release.

Every other member of the Bears’ freshman class is accounted for on the roster.

One newcomer among freshmen is running back Ashton Stredick, a 5-foot-9, 185-pounder, who rushed for 6,420 yards and 88 touchdowns in his career at Needville High in Texas. Stredick had 3,105 yards as a senior last fall, including a 505-yard game.

Other players expected back who are not on the roster:

— Wide receiver Jeremiah Hawkins, who caught 31 passes in three seasons but was limited to six games and seven receptions last season.

— Running back DeShawn Collins, a Sacramento native and transfer from City College of San Francisco, who rushed for 199 yards, including 103 yards and two touchdowns against USC.

— Cornerback Isaiah Humphries, a transfer from Penn State who never played a game for Cal while awaiting eligibility.

— Kicker Gabe Siemieniec, who handled kickoffs last season and has transferred to Louisiana Tech in June.

— OLB Ben Moos, the son of former Oregon and Washington State athletic director Bill Moos. He played in 11 games last fall, primarily on special teams.

— Defensive lineman Gabe Cherry, whose uncle Duane Williams was a center for the Bears when the late Joe Roth starred quarterback. Cherry did not see action in 2019.

— Walk-on Tommy Vanis, who played extensively on special teams.

Paul is a significant departure on defense after totaling 90 career tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss.

The Bears already lost linebacker Evan Weaver and safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins to the NFL draft.

Defensive end Luc Bequette transferred to Boston College early this fall and cornerback Camryn Bynum left school to prepare for the NFL draft, then reversed his course Monday and returned to the team.

Cal begins training camp on Friday in advance of its Nov. 7 season opener at home against Washington.

