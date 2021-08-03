Eight of Cal's 12 Football Opponents Ranked Ahead of Bears by CBS
CBS Sports provided a preseason ranking all 130 FBS schools, and it did not paint a rosy picture for Cal football.
The rankings are based on polling of experts across CBS Sports and 247Sports, and it will be updated weekly throughout the season.
The Bears' starting point does not provide much optimism, although it gives a lot of room for upward mobility. The absence of center Mike Saffell, who recently announced his retirement from football for medical reasons, doesn't help the Bears' prospects, although he notes in the video above that Cal has quality backups on the offensive line.
Cal is ranked 69th in the CBS Sports preseason ranking, which puts the Bears about in the middle of the pack among FBS schools.
But let's put Cal's place into context in a few categories:
---Cal, which went 1-3 last year, is ranked ninth among Pac-12 schools, and is even behind Colorado and Stanford. Only Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona are ranked lower than Cal. Five Pac-12 schools are ranked in the top 25, but Cal does not play two of those five this season.
Here are the rankings, in order, of the Pac-12 schools:
9. Oregon
16. USC
20. Washington
22. Utah
24. Arizona State
36. UCLA
48. Stanford
54. Colorado
69. Cal
76. Washington State
83. Oregon State
94. Arizona
---The Bears are ranked 53rd among the 64 teams in Power Five conferences. That is not an omen of impending greatness. Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Washington State, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, Duke, South Carolina, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas are the only Power Five schools ranked lower than Cal.
---San Jose State, Toledo, Ball State and SMU (coached by former Cal head coach Sonny Dykes) are among the Group of Five conference teams ranked ahead of Cal.
---Eight of Cal's 12 opponents in 2021 are ranked higher than Cal's No. 69 spot, and one of the four foes not ranked higher is Sacramento State, an FCS school that is not ranked. Both of Cal's FBS nonconference opponents are ranked higher than Cal.
Here is where the Bears' opponents are ranked, listed in the order that Cal plays each:
44. Nevada (Sept. 4)
29. TCU (Sept. 11)
NA. Sacramento State (Sept. 18)
20. Washington (Sept. 25
76. Washington State (Oct. 2)
9. Oregon (Oct. 15)
54. Colorado (Oct. 23)
83. Oregon State (Oct. 30)
94. Arizona (Nov. 6)
16. USC (Nov. 13)
48. Stanford (Nov. 20)
36. UCLA (Nov. 27)
Cal begins fall practice on Friday (August 6) as it prepares to prove these preseason rankings wrong.
Cover photo of Cal football is by Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports
