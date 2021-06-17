Cal Adds Junior College DT Darius Long for 2021

College of San Mateo lineman received an offer this week from Cal and has committed to the Golden Bears

Cal has added College of San Mateo defensive tackle Darius Long for the 2021 season.

The 300-pound Long received a scholarship offer from Pittsburgh State, a Division II school, in May, and he reported via social media earlier this week that he received an offer from Cal.

Long quickly jumped on the offer from the Golden Bears, who have an immediate need to improve their depth along the front line of their 3-4 defense.

Fresno State was the third school Long was considering, but there is no report that he received an offer from the Bulldogs.

Presumably the season-ending injury to defensive lineman Brett Johnson was one of the reasons Cal felt it needed to make a late addition to the defensive line.

Long did not received a prospect ranking from any of the major recruiting sites.

Long attended Encinal High School in Alameda, Calif., and was a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

California junior colleges did not play football in 2020-21, but San Mateo went 12-1 in 2019 and was the state runnerup.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport