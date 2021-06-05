Cal Adds Western Carolina QB Ryan Glover as Grad Transfer

Incoming quarterback played at two FCS schools, Penn and Western Carolina, and the latter team went 1-5 in the spring with him as a starter.

Cal received a commitment from grad transfer quarterback Ryan Glover, who will join the Golden Bears' roster this season after playing at a pair of FCS schools, Penn and Western Carolina.

The addition of Glover suggests Cal is not satisfied with the depth it has behind Chase Garbers. Cal had three quarterbacks (Devon Modster, Spencer Brasch and Jaden Casey) enter the transfer portal following the 2020 season, and Zach Johnson, who did not play at all in 2020 as a true freshman, came out of spring ball as the No. 2 quarterback.

Cal's quarterback contingent in 2021 with include Garbers, Johnson, Glover, incoming freshman Kai Millner and walk-ons Robby Rowell and Blake DeBisschop. Garbers and Rowell are the only two who have played in an FBS game.

Glover, who is from College Park, Ga., started his college career at Penn, and after appearing in one game as a freshman, he started all 10 games in 2018, completing 122-of-205 passes for 1,482 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. The Quakers went 6-4 that season.

Glover appeared in just five games in 2019, when he was relegated to a backup role. He completed 6-of-13 passes for 79 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Ivy League did not play football in 2020, and after graduating from Penn, Glover transferred to Western Carolina for the Catamounts 2021 spring season after they had played three games in the fall.

Western Carolina went 1-5 in those spring games after going 0-3 in the fall. Glover was the starting quarterback in all six spring games, and he completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 832 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Western Carolina's spring opponents included Furman, Samford, VMI, The Citadel, Mercer and East Tennessee State. The lone win was a 21-14 victory over The Citadel, which went 0-7 this past season.

