Reports: Cal Adds Purdue Transfer QB Jack Plummer

Ex-Boilermaker quarterback is likely to be Bears' starter in 2022. He is the brother of Arizona QB Will Plummer.

Purdue transfer quarterback Jack Plummer has chosen Cal as his next school, according to multiple reports, and he is likely to be Cal's starting quarterback in 2022.

Plummer, a grad transfer, has not yet confirmed the reports himself.

Plummer is expected to enroll at Cal in the spring term, which would allow him to participate in spring ball in March. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Cal has been seeking an experienced successor to Chase Garbers, who has been the Bears' starting quarterback the past four years but recently announced that he will be entering the 2022 NFL draft rather than remain at Cal for his final season of college eligibility.

The 6-foot-5 Plummer is from Gilbert, Arizona, and is the older brother of quarterback Will Plummer, who started seven games for Arizona this past season as a freshman, including the 10-3 win over Cal. They are not related to former Arizona State and NFL quarterback Jake Plummer.

Jack Plummer began the 2021 season as Purdue's starting quarterback, but he was replaced by Aidan O'Connell as the starter in the fifth game. O’Connell was named second-team All-Big Ten this season, and announced recently he will return to Purdue for a sixth season of eligibility in 2022.

Purdue went 3-1 in Plummer's four starts, with wins over Oregon State, Connecticut and Illinois and the lone loss being a 27-13 defeat against Notre Dame. Plummer was replaced by O'Connell in the third quarter of the fourth game, against Illinois, and did not start another game.

Plummer finished the 2021 season completing 68.5% of his passes, with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. For his college career, Plummer completed 64.8% of his passes with 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He is also a threat to run.

Plummer was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and chose Purdue over South Carolina, Arizona and Oregon State among others before committing to Purdue.

Plummer will compete with freshman Kai Millner along with second-year freshman Zach Johnson in the spring for the Bears' starting quarterback job, but Cal would not have brought Plummer in if he was not expected to be the starter.

By the way, Plummer had a 4.0 grade-point average in his first two semesters at Purdue.

