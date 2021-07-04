Report: Cal Adds Texas Transfer Marqez Bimage as a Walk-On

Grad transfer was a defensive lineman for the Longhorns, but might be an outside linebacker for the Golden Bears

Cal has added Texas transfer Marqez Bimage to its football roster as a preferred walk-on, according to Golden Bear Report.

Bimage, who comes to Cal as a grad transfer, was a defensive lineman at Texas, but is expected to be an outside linebacker for the Golden Bears.

He would provide depth for the Bears at outside linebacker. Cameron Goode and Kuony Deng are the presumed starters at the two outside linebacker spots, and they are two of the best players on the team.

Bimage opted out of the 2020 season at Texas and entered the transfer portal in March after Steve Sarkesian was hired as the Longhorns’ head coach. It had been rumored ever since he entered the transfer portal that he would wind up at Cal.

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Bimage played in 34 games over three seasons at Texas, but he was not a starter in any of those games. He finished his Texas career with 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In 2019, Bimage played in 13 games and finished with 12 total tackles (10 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

He played in nine games in 2018 as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury and he played in 12 games for the Longhorns as a freshman in 2017.

Cal, Baylor, Houston and LSU were among the schools Bimage considered while coming out of Brenham (Texas) High School.

Cover photo of Marqez Bimage by Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Sports.

