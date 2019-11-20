Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Still Not Cleared; Looks Like Devon Modster May Start

Jake Curtis

Cal has not announced its starting quarterback for Saturday's Big Game at Stanford, but it is looking more and more as though it will be Devon Modster.

Bears offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin said Tuesday night that Chase Garbers still has not been cleared to play in a game. Garbers is doing a few things during practice, but time is running out for him to be ready to play Saturday.

"Chase has been cleared yet," Baldwin said Tuesday in the video. "Devon has practiced really well. So that's where we're at today. We'll know more later in the week." 

Garbers left Saturday's game against USC in the second quarter with an unspecified injury that was unrelated to the Sept. 27 shouder injury he sustained that sidelined him for four games. And he must be medically cleaed before he can participate in a game.

But what if Garbers is cleared too late in the week to get him prepared to play against Stanford?

"Yeah, we just have to decide that," Baldwin said. "And that's for coach Wilcox and I to sit down to decide what's the best fit."

You would think that head coach Justin Wilcox would have a definitive idea of Garbers' game status on Wednesday, because if he hasn't been cleared by then, playing on Saturday would seem like a long shot.

It is noteworthy that Stanford coach David Shaw said on Tuesday afternoon that he expects Modster to be Cal's starting quarterback on Saturday.

Shaw also said Davis Mills will be Stanford's starting quarterback on Saturday so both teams may go with their backup quarterbacks in the Big Game.

It's easy to see why Cal is holding out hope that Garbers can play Saturday. The Bears (5-5) are 4-0 when Garbers plays more than half a game, and 1-5 when he doesn't. That includes a 1-4 record when Modster plays more than one half. The fact that Cal's schedule was more difficult the second half of the season plays a role in those numbers too.

Baldwin said the status of starting tailback Christopher Brown Jr. remains uncertain as well. If he can't participate on Saturday, it will allow DeShawn Collins, a transfer from City College of San Francisco, to get more playing time. 

Collins became the first Cal player this season to rush for more than 100 yards against an FBS opponent when he ran for 103 yards against USC. Granted, 55 of his rushing yards came in the final 10 minutes of the game, after the Trpjans had taken a 41-10 lead, so his production did not come when the game was on the line. But he did show promise.

"His vision between the tackles is really good," Baldwin said of Collins. "He has the ability -- and you see it on some of the runs, not just this last game, but even at the end of the Utah game -- he can put his foot in the ground and get going. He has some explosive stuff and he can break some tackles.

"He has a lot of natural tailback ability. Stuff you can't necessarily teach."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: First Look at USC

Jeff Faraudo
0

Our first look at Cal's next opponent, the USC Trojans

Cal Football: Bears Still Hope QB Chase Garbers Can Play Saturday, But . . .

Jake Curtis
0

Garbers has not been cleared to play as of Wednesday

Highlights + One on One with Cal Commit Jake Muller

Matt Solorio
0

Southern California Tight End out of Capistrano Valley High School, Mission Viejo, CA

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears' All-Time History Against No. 1-Ranked Teams

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal, which faces No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, is 3-25 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The Bears have never beaten a No. 1 outside the Bay Area.

Cal Football: DB Deon White Will Leave Cal as a Graduate Transfer

Jake Curtis
0

He would have helped Bears' secondary next season

Cal Football: 5 Questions for Stanford Beat Writer Daniel Martinez-Krams

Jake Curtis
0

Major question: Who will Stanford start at quarterback?

Cal Football: Davis Mills Will Be Stanford's Starting QB Saturday

Jake Curtis
0

K.J. Costello is out again this week; David Shaw expects Devon Modster to start for Cal

Cal Football: LB Ben Hawk Schrider -- Lifelong Cal Fan Recalls His Many Big Games

Jake Curtis
0

Berkeley native has been to a lot of Big Games and is passionate about the rivalry

Cal Football: The 122nd Big Game is Saturday - First Look at Stanford

Jeff Faraudo
0

Stanford enters the 122nd Big Game having lost its past two games and needing victories in its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Cal Football: Evan Tattersall Sent Home From Hospital After USC Injury

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal redshirt freshman Evan Tattersall, who was taken from Memorial Stadium by ambulance after a scary hit on Saturday night, was released from the hospital later that night, athletic department officials confirmed.