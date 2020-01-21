Cal Football: Looks Like Camryn Bynum Will Return to Cal for 2020 Season -- It's Not Official Yet

It appears defensive back Camryn Bynum has decided to return to Cal next fall for his final season of college eligibility.

Nothing is official yet, as the NFL will confirm the underclassmen who have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft in the coming days.

However, the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft was Monday, and The Sporting News reported that 111 underclassmen have stated their intention to enter this year’s draft. Bynum’s name was not among them.

Bynum has made no announcement, but there has been growing speculation for the past several days that he would remain at Cal for his final college season.

(In the video below, which was shot before Cal played in the Redbox Bowl, Bynum discusses whether he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.)

Bynum's presence next season would be a boon for a Cal defense that loses two key defensive backs – safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins.

A second-team all-Pac-12 selection as a cornerback this past season, Bynum might be used at safety at times next season if he comes back, a move that could enhance his status for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bynum is scheduled to graduate next December, so a return to Cal next fall would allow him to get his diploma before focusing on a pro career.

Bynum would be a fifth-year senior next fall after redshirting his freshman season. He has started all 38 games since his redshirt freshman season and is considered the team’s best cover corner. Bynum has five career interceptions, and this past season he was third on the team in tackles to go along with a team-high nine pass breakups and one interception.

Bynum was one of three Cal captains for the 2019 season, joining offensive tackle Jake Curhan and linebacker Evan Weaver in that role.

The NFL granted eligibility to 103 underclassmen for the 2019 NFL Draft, and a record 106 underclassmen were approved for the 2018 draft.

Last year, 49 underclassmen who declared for the NFL Draft went undrafted, and that is a situation Bynum would rather avoid.

You can read more about the early draft entrants here.