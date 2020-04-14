Cal Football: What QB Chase Garbers Is Doing During COVID-19 Sports Shutdown

The sports shutdown that resulted from COVID-19 has forced athletes to come up with creative ways to stay in shape. For Cal quarterback Chase Garbers that includes swimming and making use of chairs in an imaginative way.

Garbers' presence is one reason why the Golden Bears' hopes for the 2020 are high.

There is still hope that Cal will have a football season in 2020, although that is not certain. It is also uncertain what the 2020 season will look like if all or some of it is played or whether spectators will be allowed to attend.

Here are Garbers' replies to five questions about what he is doing, including a joke that he might be ready to compete in swimming for the USA team.

1. What are you doing to stay in shape?

I've been doing speed and agility work on the beach along with swimming, as for weights I do different types of pushups along with doing overhead squats and lunges with metal chairs. Just using stuff around the house since gyms are closed.

2. In what other ways (other than football) has the novel coronavirus affected you?

Everything where I am is closed so there is not much to do, golf courses are closed so thats a huge bummer.

During the spring, before spring practice was canceled, Garbers talked about the new offense that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is installing.

3. How have your classes been affected?

Cal has switched over to a Pass/No Pass semester so some professors are taking huge graded things off the syllabus.

4. Has this ordeal created any unusual situations for your family?

The only unusual situation is that everyone in my family is home at the same time which really hasn't been a thing in 4 years so that's different.

5. Is there anything you have done to deal with the boredom, emotion and loneliness of the situation?

I've gotten pretty good at Fortnite and Call of Duty lol! If I'm bored I tend to just go swimming so if football doesn't work out the USA team might have to pick me up for Freestyle after this is all done.

