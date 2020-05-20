CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Improves 17 Spots in Coach Rankings

Jake Curtis

CBSSports.com ranked all 65 head coaches from the Power Five conferences plus Notre Dame, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox made a significant rise from last year's ranking.

Two years ago, CBSSports.com ranked Wilcox near the bottom at No. 53, and he rose only three spots to No. 50 in 2019.

However, this year, Wilcox moved up 17 slot to No. 33, which puts him smack dab in the middle of the 65 coaches. Thirty-two coaches are ranked ahead of him, and 32 are ranked behind him.

Here is what CBSSports.com said about Wilcox

Justin Wilcox: If you'd have told me two years ago that Wilcox would be ranked ahead of [Nebraska's Scott] Frost, I would have made a sarcastic comment while retweeting your stupidity. Two years ago, he was No. 53. Now, after an 8-5 season and a second consecutive bowl appearance, he climbs 17 spots to No. 33. 2019 rank: 50 (+17)

He is ranked behind only four Pac-12 coaches: Arizona State's Herm Edwards, who is just a few rungs ahead of Wilcox at No. 30, and three others who are ranked somewhere between No. 1 and No. 25 -- Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Oregon's Mario Cristobal and Stanford's David Shaw. The coaches ranked No. 1 through No. 25 will be revealed at a later date.

I have no problem with these ranking. Wilcox is ahead of both Los Angeles Pac-12 coaches, Clay Helton of USC and Chip Kelly of UCLA, and Wilcox is certainly a better bargain than Kelly, who reportedly is earning an average of $4.66 million per year. That's nearly double the $2.5 million Wilcox made in 2019 in a contract in which his salary escalates each year at Cal, maxing out at $3.6 million in 2023, according to a contract he signed following the 2018 season.

Wilcox is also ahead of coaching newcomers Karl Dorrell of Colorado, Jimmy Lake of Washington and Nick Rolovich of Washington State as well as Oregon State's Jonathan Smith and Arizona's Kevin Sumlin.

The 2020 season will be pivotal for Wilcox. If everything falls into place, the Golden Bears could have a big season. CBSSports.com even predicted Cal would go 11-1, and anything close to that would represent the third straight year that Cal improved on the previous season (5-7 in his first season, 7-6 in his second, and 8-5 in his third in 2019). That's the definition of building a program.

If Cal falters badly in 2020 . . . well, we'll see.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lamson1
Lamson1

That should read, Marco Cristobal of Oregon.

Lamson1
Lamson1

He’s a great coach. Story deficient, however,
Princeegon or Kyle Whittingham of Utah who are clearly the class of the act now that Peterson has gone from Washington

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Garbers feeling confident about 2020 season

Most other Pac-12 teams will break in a new quarterback in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

John Elway always has been one of Chase Garbers' favorite quarterbacks

Chase Garbers tries to borrow from a variety of past and present quarterbacks

Jeff Faraudo

Matt Bradley likes where Cal basketball is headed

Cal forged a 6-3 Pac-12 record at home last season, won just once on the road

Jeff Faraudo

TCU and Alabama reportedly have had talks about a game on Sept. 5, if necessary

BYU and Hawaii currently are scheduled to face three Pac-12 foes apiece in 2020

Jeff Faraudo

Stony Brook Guard Makale Foreman Considers Transferring to Cal

Foreman has reduced his list to three schools, and Cal is one of them

Jake Curtis

What Does Governor Newsom's Announcement Mean for College Football?

Does the go-ahead for pro sports mean clearance for college sports is close behind?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Michael Flowers Chooses South Alabama to Transfer

Western Michigan transfer had Cal among his four finalists

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers Comments on Whether NFL Games Should Be Played

Former Cal star pulls out a lot of statistics, showing he is pretty well informed on the issue

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: TE Chinedu Udeogu Heads to Illinois as Grad Transfer

Udeogu had been a defensive player for most of his Cal career before getting switched to tight end in 2019

Jake Curtis

Mike Pawlawski breaks down Chase Garbers' game

Chase Garbers' development has impressed Mike Pawlawski

Jeff Faraudo