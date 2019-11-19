Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Cal Football: Bears Get Commitment from Two-Way Lineman Jaedon Roberts

Cal coach Justin Wilcox has more than 20 commitments for 2020Photo by Kelley L. Cox - USA TODAY Sports
Jake Curtis

Jaedon Roberts, a defensive tackle from Avon (Conn.) Farms High School, reportedly has committed to Cal for the class of 2020.

Roberts is ranked as the 652nd best prospect overall and the 59th-best athlete in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports, which lists Roberts as an offensive guard.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Roberts as the nation’s 48th-best prospect at the defensive tackle position.  

It’s unclear whether Cal plans to use Roberts on offensive or defense.  

Roberts chose Cal after reportedly receiving offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon and Iowa, among others. 

Roberts is a native of San Francisco and began his high school career at St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, according to Golden Bear Report. 

He is the 23rd commit in the 2020 class, committing to Cal over offers from Michigan, Oregon, and Penn State, among others. He quietly committed to the Cal staff last Thursday. 

He reportedly gave a verbal commitment to Cal coaches last week. 

See some video highlights of Roberts below:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: First Look at USC

Jeff Faraudo
0

Our first look at Cal's next opponent, the USC Trojans

Cal Football: Bears Still Hope QB Chase Garbers Can Play Saturday, But . . .

Jake Curtis
0

Garbers has not been cleared to play as of Wednesday

Highlights + One on One with Cal Commit Jake Muller

Matt Solorio
0

Southern California Tight End out of Capistrano Valley High School, Mission Viejo, CA

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears' All-Time History Against No. 1-Ranked Teams

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal, which faces No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, is 3-25 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The Bears have never beaten a No. 1 outside the Bay Area.

Cal Football: DB Deon White Will Leave Cal as a Graduate Transfer

Jake Curtis
0

He would have helped Bears' secondary next season

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Still Not Cleared; Looks Like Devon Modster May Start

Jake Curtis
0

Time is running out to get Garbers ready for Big Game on Saturday

Cal Football: 5 Questions for Stanford Beat Writer Daniel Martinez-Krams

Jake Curtis
0

Major question: Who will Stanford start at quarterback?

Cal Football: Davis Mills Will Be Stanford's Starting QB Saturday

Jake Curtis
0

K.J. Costello is out again this week; David Shaw expects Devon Modster to start for Cal

Cal Football: LB Ben Hawk Schrider -- Lifelong Cal Fan Recalls His Many Big Games

Jake Curtis
0

Berkeley native has been to a lot of Big Games and is passionate about the rivalry

Cal Football: The 122nd Big Game is Saturday - First Look at Stanford

Jeff Faraudo
0

Stanford enters the 122nd Big Game having lost its past two games and needing victories in its final two games to become bowl eligible.