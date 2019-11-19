Cal Football: Bears Get Commitment from Two-Way Lineman Jaedon Roberts

Jaedon Roberts, a defensive tackle from Avon (Conn.) Farms High School, reportedly has committed to Cal for the class of 2020.

Roberts is ranked as the 652nd best prospect overall and the 59th-best athlete in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports, which lists Roberts as an offensive guard.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Roberts as the nation’s 48th-best prospect at the defensive tackle position.

It’s unclear whether Cal plans to use Roberts on offensive or defense.

Roberts chose Cal after reportedly receiving offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oregon and Iowa, among others.

Roberts is a native of San Francisco and began his high school career at St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, according to Golden Bear Report.

See some video highlights of Roberts below: