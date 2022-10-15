Skip to main content

Cal Football: Colorado In-Game Thread

Golden Bears hope to improve to 2-1 in Pac-12 for the first time since 2015.

Cal kicks off at Colorado at 11 a.m. PT today with the chance to improve to 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes are winless in five games, 0-2 in the conference.

Here are some numbers pertinent to the game:

— 0: Lost fumbles by Cal this season

— 1: Cal road victories in its past 10 tries

— 2: Total turnovers lost by the Bars this season

— 7: Years since Cal started the Pac-12 with a 2-1 record (2015)

— 11: Years since Cal won at Boulder (2011), although they have played at CU just twice since then

— 15: The point spread favoring Cal, which has climbed a half-point since it opened

— 16: Years since Colorado began the season 0-6 (2016)

— 23: The closest final-score point spread in any of CU’s first five games

— 30.3: Average yards allowed by the CU defense on 35 big plays this season, representing 41 percent of the yards allowed by the Buffs on just 10 percent of their opponent’s plays

— 32: Net rushing yards by the Bears against WSU in their most recent game

— 274: Rushing yards by Cal freshman Jaydn Ott vs. Arizona

— 294: Average rushing yards allowed by Colorado, which ranks last in FBS

*** Here's our complete game preview.

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

