Cal fans have perhaps become a bit numb to subpar offensive performances by the Golden Bears.

On Saturday at Memorial Stadium they witnessed what may have been the program’s worst defensive outing in six seasons under coach Justin Wilcox.

No. 8 Oregon didn’t score in the first quarter but was virtually unstoppable thereafter in a 42-24 verdict that sent the Bears to their fourth straight defeat.

It was the most points Cal has allowed this season and equal to the most it’s surrendered since Wilcox’s debut campaign in 2017, when the Bears gave up 44 points or more three times — in losses to Oregon, Arizona (double-overtime) and Colorado.

But the 586 total yards piled up by quarterback Bo Nix and the Oregon offense were the most given up in 62 games with Wilcox at the helm.

The Ducks had 31 first downs, averaged 7.8 yards per snap and 15.3 on each pass completion. That came as a result of 195 yards after catch.

Wilcox, who made his reputation as a defensive coach, was disappointed the Bears played so poorly against the Pac-12’s first-place team.

“You’ve got to make ‘em earn it more than we did. They have a very good team — a lot of talent out there,” he said. “Defensively, we had too many uncharacteristic coverage busts. And then when we were in good shape (in coverage), we didn’t do a good enough job of getting the ball out of the quarterbacks hands.”

That quarterback, Auburn transfer Bo Nix, threw three touchdowns and ran for three and the Ducks scored 21 second-quarter points to gain momentum they never surrendered. Oregon led 35-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Nix, who now has accounted for 31 touchdowns with his arm or his feet this season, was 27 for 25 for 412 yards. He was intercepted twice but never sacked. He still has been taken down just once in eight games. He also rushed for 59 yards.

“He’s a guy who can throw it early in the down and can buy time and throw it late,” Wilcox said. “And as you saw he can scramble.”

Cal faced another prolific quarterback a week ago when Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. led Washington to a 28-21 win in Berkeley. But he didn’t light up the Bears the way Nix did.

Cal safety Craig Woodson praised Nix but said the Bears just weren’t on their game.

“We didn’t play good enough at all,” he said. “Just little things on the back end, especially communication and doing your assignment. We didn’t get it done today.

“Definitely wasn’t a good defensive game at all for us and we’ve got to get it cleaned up.”

Yes they do, because next Saturday night Cal treks to Los Angeles to face No. 10 USC and Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, who entered the weekend having thrown 19 touchdowns and just one interception.

“At this point, nobody feels sorry for us. We’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves,” said Wilcox, whose team closes the regular season with games against USC, Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA. The Bears must win three of them to become bowl eligible.

“We have to focus on our individual improvement and play through it. We’ve got a lot of football left to play,” Wilcox said. “There’s no magic words you’re going to share with them to all of a sudden make them feel better.

“We want to put our best foot forward every time we get a chance to compete. We didn’t do that today.”

Cover photo of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix by John Hefti, USA Today

