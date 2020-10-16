Cal Football: Jared Goff High in NFL Fantasy; Several Ex-Bears Injured

We combine a Fantasy report with an injury report for former Cal players in the NFL this week, because the two categories are related in Week 6.

We will address the injury issues in a moment, but first some Fantasy play.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the only ex-Bears standout who got a mention, good or bad, by the myriad reputable websites that advise Fantasy players on which NFL players to start or sit each week, and Goff only received minimal attention.

Adam Rank of NFL.com told Fantasy players to start Goff this week against the San Francisco 49ers, adding this assessment:

Look, I know this will seem like I’m just trying to chase the points that Fitzpatrick put up on the 49ers last week. And there is no doubt the 49ers are going to be highly motivated to beat the Rams who might low-key be the best team in the NFC. The truth we must recognize is the 49ers are a different team without Nick Bosa. You can see it on the field. I don’t know if it’s bad enough for them to get into the mix for Trevor Lawrence, but then think of the way they got Bosa in the first place. The Rams run the ball a lot, they are seventh in rushing yards per game. And just 16th in passing yards. But Goff has thrown for at least 260-plus yards in all but one game this year. He’s had multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four. It’s a low-end start. But one I’m confident to make.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News also was high on Goff, putting him in the "stronger starts" category with this reasoning:

Jared Goff, Rams (at SF). Goff dropped plenty on Washington despite limited volume, and the 49ers’ depleted secondary should allow him to have Fitzmagic-like success in prime time.

If you could have Goff on your Fantasy team for just the first drive of the game it would nearly guarantee favorble results. He has completed 20 of 21 passes on opening drives this season. That's a cool 95.2 percent completion rate. Of course, Rams coach Sean McVay typically starts Goff off with a series of short, high-percentage passes, but still . . .

No other ex-Cal players were mentioned in Fantasy advice storie, and there's a reason: Several skill-position players from Cal won't be playing this week.

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are the other ex-Bears who often get mentioned in Fantasy stories.

Jackson won't play this weekend against the Ravens because of a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the third straight week.

Allen suffered a back injury in Monday's loss to the Saints and that would probably have kept him out of a game this weekend. But the Chargers have a bye this week, and Allen is likely to be ready to return for the Oct. 25 game against Jacksonville.

Jones' statistics have been mediocre this season (12 catches, 138 yards in four games), and Fantasy experts aren't sayig anything one way or the other about him this week.

Rodgers is playing a headline game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in a battle of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and it's a bit of surprise there is not any Fantasy advice on what Rodgers will do against the Bucs. Several Fantasy sites had something to say aout Brady, but they were divided on whether to start him or sit him.

Besides Jackson and Allen, a few other former Cal players are dealing with injuries.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins will miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers had a neck injury that limited his practice time early in the week, but he is expected to play Sunday.

New York Jets rookie safety Ashtyn Davis was not listed on the injury report after being bothered by a groin injury the previous two weeks, so he should be ready to go if called on against the Dolphins.

