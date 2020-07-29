CalSportsReport
Report: Cal Will Open Its Conference-Only Schedule against UCLA

Cal beat UCLA last year but lost to the Bruins the last time they met in BerkeleyPhoto by John Hefti - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Nothing is official, but Cal apparently will open its conference-only schedule against UCLA on September 19 in Berkeley, according to Bruin Report Online, which is affiliated with 247Sports.

The report gained credibility when the Los Angeles Times passed along the report in a twitter message and a story:

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News reported last week that the Pac-12 will go with a 10-game onference only schedule, and the proposed schedule could by approved by conference university presidents in a remote meeting on Friday.

It was later reported that Arizona will be the opponent added to Cal's origianl nine-game conference schedule.

However, there was no indication as to whether the Pac-12 games would be played in the same order or at the same sites as the original schedules state.

This Bruins Report Online report suggests the original conference schedules will be blown up, and the schedule will be put together from scratch.

Cal was originally scheduled to play UCLA on Nov. 27 in Berkeley, which would have been the Golden Bears' final regular-season game. Now it reportedly will be the Bears' season opener, if--and it's big if--the season does indeed start on Sept. 19.

The report also stated that UCLA's second game would be against rival USC on Sept. 26 in Pasadena.  That immediately leads to speculation--and it's only speculation--that Cal's second game might be against its rival, Stanford.

These matchups might make more sense early in the delayed Pac-12 season because UCLA, USC, Cal and Stanford are relatively close and accessible and will be operating under similar state-of-California health protocols.

Joe Nykodym
Joe Nykodym

Will they play in front of people or cardboard cut outs? As a season ticket holder, I am fine either way. I will donate my season ticket purchase price if the games are without fans.

