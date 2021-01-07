Cal Gets First Football Commitment for 2022 -- DT Damonic Williams

Big lineman from Mission Hills has yet to play his junior season

Damonic Williams, a nose guard from Bishop Alemany High School and Mission Hills, Calif., became Cal's first commitment for the class of 2022 when he announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to Cal.

His simple statement was: Proud to be a Bear:

Cal has a need for a nose guard in its 3-4 defense, and the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Williams might be the answer. Cal did not have true nose guard this past season because of injuries and opt-outs. Brett Johnson played the position as a freshman in 2019 and did so again for much of the 2020 season, but he feels more comfortable at the defensive end spot in the Bears' three-man front.

Williams is rated No. 33 prospect at his position by rivals.com, and he also reportedly had offers from Penn State, Michigan State, USC, Washington, Arizona State and many others.

The 247Sports website ranked Williams as the nation's No. 34 defensive tackle recruit and the 423rd-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 overall.

Williams was a teammate of Myles Williams, who is part of Cal's 2021 recruiting class.

Defensive line coach Andrew Browning was the chief recruiter for Williams.

Williams has not played his junior season yet as a result of California's decision to postpone the 2020 season.

As a result, Cal was operating off tape from Williams' sophomore season.

Williams provided some mid-season highlights from his 2019 season via twitter.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.