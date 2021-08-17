Cal Football Notes: QB Ryan Glover Still Not Practicing, but No Decision on Backup QB

Zach Johnson has the inside track on the No. 2 quarterback spot -- and other notes following the Bears' 10th practice

Grad transfer Ryan Glover was expected to compete for Cal’s backup quarterback spot behind Chase Garbers, but he still has yet to practice for the Bears for unspecified reasons. He did not practice again on Tuesday, the Bears’ 10th preseason practice and their second practice in full pads.

Sophomore Zach Johnson currently holds down the No. 2 quarterback spot, and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was pleased with his performance on Tuesday.

“Zach Johnson had a terrific day today,’ Musgrave said.

With Glover still sidelined, and freshman Kai Millner still learning it seems Johnson might be assured to be the backup quarterback for Cal's Sept. 4 opener against Nevada. But Musgrave said that has not yet been determined.

“Hard to tell this early,” Musgrave said. “Hard to tell. Just have to see when [Glover] does get back on the field or when he gets on the field originally.”

In other words, if Glover starts practicing soon, he could still win the No. 2 quarterback spot.

OFFENSE ALMOST COMPLETELY IN: Musgrave said about 90 percent of the offense has been installed.

“We’re pretty close to having it all in,” he said.

Quarterback Chase Garbers said the playbook is a lot bigger than it was last year, when Musgrave had to limit the offense because of the reduced practice time during the pandemic.

DAMIEN MOORE IMPRESSES: Damien Moore, who was Cal’s leading rusher last season as a true freshman, had a couple of impressive runs in Tuesday’s practice, according to Musgrave, who had an interesting comment about the sophomore running back:

“Put on this Earth to be a great football player.”

Musgrave said Moore reminded him a little of former Cal and NFL running back C.J. Anderson, who played for the Broncos in 2017 when Musgrave was Denver's offensive coordinator.

Cal running backs coach Aristotle Thompson discusses Damien Moore below:

FRESHMAN WR MAVIN ANDERSON COULD PLAY THIS YEAR: Cal is deep in wide receivers, but one of the freshman receivers who could break into the rotation is Mavin Anderson.

“I see him playing a lot this season for us,” Garbers said.

“Real impressive in his first 10 days here,” said Musgrave, who discussed Anderson in the video below:

NO ADJUSTMENT ON CHRIS BROOKS’ STYLE TO AVOID INJURIES: Running back Christopher Brooks (formerly Christopher Brown Jr.) has been productive when he’s on the field, but injuries have limited his playing time in his three seasons, the last two as a starter.

Brooks is a big, powerful runner who invites contact, and running backs coach Aristotle Thompson said no adjustments will be made to try to avoid injuries.

“I don’t think it’s something of him being reckless,” Thompson said in the video below. “I can’t say [his injuries] are preventable. They’re part of the game.”

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport