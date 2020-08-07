Cal's Ticket Plan for Home Football Games - If There's a Football Season

The 2020 Cal football season has been revised but is still in jeopardy, which has led to changes in the school’s ticket plans.

Season tickets have been canceled, with season-ticket-holders given options to consider, while single-game tickets will be available if games are played and spectators are allowed to attend, both of which are in doubt.

In the revised Pac-12 schedule, Cal is scheduled to play five home games – Oct. 10 vs. Washington, Oct. 24 vs. Stanford, Nov. 7 vs. Oregon, Nov. 21 vs. Utah and Dec. 4 vs. UCLA. The Bears’ first two games would be on the road – Sept. 26 at Oregon State and Oct. 3 at USC.

The Pac-12 basketball season is still up in the air, with the possibility of a late start and a conference-only schedule, although nothing has been established officially. Cal has not developed a ticket plan for basketball because of the uncertainty.

Cal Football Season Ticket Holders

Season-ticket-holders received a letter telling them that season tickets have been canceled and that they have three options:

Option No. 1. Your entire 2020 season ticket and per-seat donation payment will automatically be credited to the 2021 season. No action is required for this option

Option No. 2. Your 2020 season ticket payment can be converted into a tax-deductible donation to the Cal Athletics Fund by contacting goldstandard@berkeley.edu.

Those who choose one of the two options above will receive each of the following three things:

a. Three extra priority points per seat. For priority points information, visit calathleticsfund.com/prioritypoints. b. A 10% discount on 2021 Cal football single-game home ticket purchases. c. An exclusive virtual event with the Cal football coaching staff that will be announced at a later time.

Option No. 3. You can request a refund. To do so, email goldstandard@berkeley.edu before Friday, September 4, 2020.

Cal Football Single-Game Tickets

Some colleges have already announced that spectators will not be allowed to attend any fall sports in 2020. Cal has not taken that step yet, but it is still possible. It is also possible that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend Cal home football games, based on local social distancing protocols.

If Cal is allowed to have spectators at Memorial Stadium for football games this year, capacity will be based on guidelines set by campus and Berkeley Public Health.

Individual-game tickets will be offered to season-ticket members based on priority-point order and will be limited to the number of season tickets purchased for the 2020 football season.

If seats are still available, they will go on sale to the general public. Tickets will be provided week-to-week based on whether the game will be played as scheduled and on current capacity guidelines. Those tickets would be issued either through mobile delivery or via print-at-home for those without a smartphone.

Cal will continue to provide updates as more information from the Pac-12, campus and City of Berkeley health officials is made available.

Cal Basketball Tickets

Ticket plans for the basketball season are still being developed as Cal waits to hear from the NCAA and Pac-12 regarding the season. Like football, the ticket plans will be based on the public health guidelines.

