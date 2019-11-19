Cal
Cal Football: Evan Tattersall Sent Home From Hospital After USC Injury

Jeff Faraudo

Cal has confirmed that Evan Tattersall, who was injured and taken out of Memorial Stadium by ambulance, was released from the hospital after being examined late Saturday night.

A redshirt freshman from Granite Bay, Tattersall was hit by USC's Juliano Falaniko while on a kickoff coverage team early in the second quarter.

Tattersall, a reserve linebacker, remained motionless on the turf at for about 15 minutes before medical staff strapped him to a stretcher and placed him on a cart that took him out of the north tunnel.

Evan Tattersall
Photo courtesy of Cal athletics

Cal said later that Tattersall was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons but was alert and had movement in his extremities. As he was being driven off the field, Tattersall lifted his right hand slightly to give a thumbs-up to the concerned crowd of 46,397.

Later, during his post-game interview session, coach Justin Wilcox said the team had gotten encouraging news from the hospital. But he acknowledged the incident was "very scary."

While medical staff was examining Tattersall on the field, Wilcox stood alongside Jon Tattersall, the player's father.

Obviously, this is the worst nightmare for a parent but the outcome this time apparently was good.

Cal has provided no details on the nature of Tattersall's injury. 

It's unlikely he will play in either of the Bears' final two regular-season games, although that topic has not been publicly discussed.

Cal dropped to 5-5 overall, 2-5 in the Pac-12, after its 41-17 loss to USC on Saturday night in its final home game of the season.

The Bears, still in need of one victory to become bowl eligible, play Saturday at Stanford in the 122nd Big Game. They close the regular season the following Saturday against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

