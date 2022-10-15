Cal Game Summary: Bears Lose to Colorado in OT

Cal lost to previously winless Colorado 20-13 in overtime in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.

Colorado scored on its possession of overtime, when Daniel Arias caught a 22-yard pass from J.T. Shrout. The play was originally called incomplete, but was overturned on video review.

Cal failed to score on its possession, when Jack Plummer's fourth-down pass from the 11-yard line fell incomplete. Mason Starling had what appeared to be a sure touchdown earlier in that possession, but the ball was knocked out by Trevor Woods.

Colorado entered the weekend ranked 129th of 131 FBS teams in total defense and 130th in scoring defense, have yielded at least 38 points in every game this season before Saturday.

This was Colorado's first game under interim head coach Mike Sanford following the dismissal of Karl Dorrell. Both teams were coming off a bye week.

Jeremiah Hunter, Cal's top receiver, was injured in the first half and did not return during the game. Bears wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant was not available late in the game either.

Colorado running back Deion Smith suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the fourth quarter and was taken off the field in a motorized cart after being strapped to a board with his head held in place.

COLORADO 20, Cal 13 (Overtime)

RECORDS: CAL (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12), COLORADO (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12)

STAT OF THE GAME: Cal had 35 yards rushing against the team that ranked last in the country in rushing defense heading into the weekend.

STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal managed 13 points against a team that had yielded at least 38 points to each of its previous five opponents

KEY PLAY 1: On Colorado's first play from scrimmage from its 34-yard line, Buffaoes quarterback Owen McCown threw a deep pass that was dropped by receiver Daniel Arias. It prevented a gain of 40 yards or more and possibly cost the Buffaloes a touchdown with 14:07 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: On the first play of the second half, Cal quarterback Jack Plummer was stopped short of a first down on a fourth-and-1 play from the Colorado 19-yard line.

KEY PLAY 3: An interception by Colorado's Nikko Reed at the Cal 32-yard line was negated by a hands-to-the-face penalty by th Buffaloes.

KEY PLAY 4: Cal's Dario Longhetto missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 8:50 left in the second quarter. Longhetto had earlier missed a a 54-yard field-goal try.

KEY PLAY 5: Owen MCown completed a 41-yard pass to Daniel Arias to the Cal 12-yard line.

KEY PLAY 6: On that same possession Owen McCown completed an 11-yard pass to Jordyn Tyson for an apparent touchdown, but it was negated for a penalty for having an ineligible receiver downfield.

KEY PLAY 7: On that same Colorado possession, Cole Becker kicked a 31-yard field goal to give Colorado a 3-0 lead with 4:11 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 8: On Colorado's fourth-and-2 play from the Cal 36-yard line, the Bears' Myles Jernigan hits Owen McCown, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Cal's Nate Burrell at the Cal 45-yard line with 11:47 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: On Cal's fourth-and-2 play from the Colorado 39-yard line, Jack Plummer completed an 8-yard pass to Jaydn Ott for a first down at the Colorado 31-yard line.

KEY PLAY 10: On that same Cal possession, Jack Plummer completed 14-yard touchdown pass to J.Michael Sturdivant, who made a diving catch in the end zone. That gave Cal a 7-3 lead with 5:49 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 11: Colorado wide receiver Jordyn Tyson took a handoff and completed a 37-yard pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig, giving Colorado a first down at the Cal 5-yard line in the final minute of the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 12: On that same Colorado drive, Anthony Hankerson scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run, giving Colorado a 10-7 lead with 14:25 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 13: Jack Plummer completed a 24-yard pass to the Colorado 27-yard line, but he fumbled and it was recovered by Colorado's Nikko Reed.

KEY PLAY 14: Cal defensive back Collin Gamble forced a fumble with a hard hit on Deion Smith, and the ball is recovered by Cal's Xavier Carlton at the Colorado 45-yard line with 12:24 left in the fourth quarter. Smith is seriously hurt on the play and had to be taken off the field on a cart.

KEY PLAY 15: Following an 18-yard pass from Jack Plummer to tight end Jermaine Terry III, Cal's Dario Longhetto kicked a 27-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10 with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 16: Colorado's Cole Becker kicked a 24-yard field goal to complete a 69-yard drive that gave the Buffaloes a 13-10 lead with 4:30 to go in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 17: Cal's Dario Longhetto kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie the score 13-13, completing a 59-yard drive and sending the game into overtime.

KEY PLAY 18: Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Arias on the Buffaloes first possession of overtime, giving Colorado a 20-13 lead. The play was originally called incomplete but reversed on video review.

KEY PLAY 19: Cal's Mason Starling appeared to have a touchdown catch in the end zone on Cal's possession in overtime, but the ball was knocked out of his hands by Treor Woods.

KEY PLAY 20: Jack Plummer threw an incompletion on a fourth-and-11 play, ending the game.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal's Jack Plummer was 29-for-52 for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Colorado's Owen McCown was 13-for-21 for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one interception before being replaced by J.T. Shrout. Shrout was 8-for-12 for 69 yards and one touchdown.

WHAT IT MEANS: A demoralizing loss for Cal.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: Bowl chances down to 25% after losing a game that was expected to be a win. Cal has to win three games with the tough part of the schedule remaining.

NEXT GAME: Washington (4-2, 1-2) at Cal (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) Saturday, October 22 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN. The Huskies hosted Arizona this weekend in a game that started at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Washington started the season 4-0 and were ranked No. 15, but they lost the next two games to UCLA and Arizona State and are currently unranked.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

