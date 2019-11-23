Cal
Cal Football: No Friday Update on Chase Garbers' Status; QB Devon Modster Seems Likely to Start

Devon ModsterPhoto by Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports
Jake Curtis

Cal opted not to provide any update on Friday as to whether quarterback Chase Garbers has been cleared to play in a game, nor did the Bears announce a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Stanford.

Cal Maven requested updates on the quarterbacks early Friday, but with Cal deciding to withhold that information the day before the game, it seems Devon Modster probably will be the Bears’ starting quarterback in Saturday’s Big Game. Of course, it is the Big Game, where surprises are common.

Modster did most of the preparation work in this week’s practices, so he would be the logical choice to start. Stanford coach David Shaw said on Tuesday that he expeced Modster to be the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Stanford announced early in the week that K.J. Costello was out this week and that Davis Mills would be the Cardinal's starting quarterback against Cal.

The latest update on Garbers was provided Wednesday, and he had not been cleared to play in a game by then, although he did participate in some practice drills.

Running back Christopher Brown Jr., safety Ashtyn Davis and wide receiver Kekoa Crawford are also questionable for Cal, but the quarterback spot is the most critical.

The Bears are 4-0 when Garbers plays more than one half of a game this season, and they are 1-5 when he doesn’t play at least one half.

He injured his right shoulder in the second quarter of the Sept. 27 loss to Arizona State and did not play again until last Saturday’s game against USC. He left that game in the second quarter with unspecified injury that was unrelated to his previous injury. Cal lost to the Trojans 41-17.

Modster is 1-4 in games in which he played more than one half, although he played his best game in his most recent start, which came in the 33-20 victory over Washington State on Nov. 9. Modster was 16-for-24 with three touchdown passes and no interceptions in that contest. He also ran for 43 yards and had a 13-yard touchdown run.

