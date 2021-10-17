Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Tells Chicago Fans: 'We Still Own You'

Packers QB responds to Bears fan flipping him the bird. Marvin Jones Jr. has a big game in Jaguars' first win.

Former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had his best game since joining the Jaguars in Jacksonville's first win, but Aaron Rodgers was again the headliner of former Golden Bears in the NFL with his interaction with Chicago fans.

Rodgers was 17-for-23 for 195 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.0 passer rating in Green Bay's 24-14 win over the Bears on Sunday that improved the Packers' record to 5-1.

But his most significant play was a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown that put the Packers ahead 24-14 with 4:30 left and led to Rodgers yelling at the Soldier Field crowd, "We own you! We still own you!"

It was the Packers' fifth straight win over Chicago, and Green Bay has a 20-3 record against the Bears over their past 23 meetings.

Rodgers explained his conversation with the Chicago crowd after the game.

"Sometimes you black out on the field," he said, "and I blacked out, in a good way.

"I looked up in the stands, and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I'm not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next."

He addresses that issue early in the video below.

Here's how other former Cal players did in the NFL on Sunday.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars wide receiver: Jones had his first 100-yard receiving day since joining Jacksonville, and he helped the Jaguars get their first win of the season, a 23-20 victory over the Dolphins in London.

Jones caught seven passes for 100 yards and his sweet 28-yard touchdown reception in the final minute of the first half reduced the Jaguars' deficit to 13-10.

Here is Jones talking about the first win:

For the season, Jones has 28 receptions for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars ultimately won the game on Matthew Wright's 53-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Jared Goff, Lions quarterback: Another tough day for Goff and the Lions, who fell to 0-6 with a 34-11 loss to Cincinnati. Goff was 28-of-42 for 202 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He averaged 4.8 yards per passing attempt, and 74 of Goff's passing yards came in the closing minutes, when Goff led a 75-yard touchdown drive after the Bengals had taken a 38-3 lead with 5:16 to play.

DeSean Jackson, Rams wide receiver: Jackson had just one reception for 6 yards in the Rams' 38-11 win over the Giants. He has eight catches for 221 yards for the season.

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen was the Chargers' leading receiver Sunday, but he had just five catches for 50 yards in the 34-6 loss to the Ravens. Allen has 39 catches for 419 yards and one touchdown for the season.

Stephen Anderson, Chargers tight end: Anderson had one catch for minus-1 yard in the loss to Baltimore.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari was the Ravens' starting right tackle Sunday, when Baltimore blew out the Chargers 34-6. It was the fifth straight start for Mekari, who was the Ravens' starting center for much of last season.

Jordan Kunaszyk, Washington linebacker: Kunaszyk was not a starter in Washington's 31-13 loss to the Chiefs, but he did pick up one tackle on special teams.

Camryn Bynum, Vikings safety: Bynum received some playing time in Minnesota 34-28 overtime victory over Carolina, but he did not record any statistics.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers yelling at the Chicago crowd is by Dennis Wierzbicki, USA TODAY Sports

