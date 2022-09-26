Aaron Rodgers Tops Tom Brady in What Might Be Their Last Matchup

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers won might have been his last matchup with Tom Brady on Sunday, although ultimately it was the Packers' defense that finalized Green Bay's 14-12 victory over Brady and the Buccaneers.

Rodgers' numbers -- 27-for-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, one sack and 103.9 passer rating -- were slightly better than those of Brady, who was 31-for-42 for 271 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, three sacks and a 98.4 passer rating.

But neither future Hall of Famer was as effective as he normally is as the defenses controlled much of the game.

The 38-year-old Rodgers threw both his touchdown passes in the first half.

But Rodgers and the Packers were shut out in the second half.

Brady, 45, was unable to get his team into the end zone at all until he drove the Bucs 89 yards for a touchdown that got Tampa Bay within two points with 14 seconds left. But on the two-point conversion attempt, Brady did not get the play off in time, causing a delay of game penalty that pushed the conversion attempt back to the 7-yard line.

Brady's pass on the ensuing play was knocked down, leaving both teams with a 2-1 record.

Brady still holds a 3-2 record against Rodgers in games against each other, but if either retires after this season, this will have been their final meeting unless they meet in this season's playoffs, which certainly is a possibility.

"I have a ton of respect for [Brady]," Rodgers said afterward. "He's been a trailblazer at the position for a long time. I'm thankful to be in the conversation with some alltime greats in this generation. I feel like I'm in that conversation. And it's been a lot of fun competing against Tom over the years, and it's nice coming out on top, because it hasn't happened that many times."

This was not the high-scoring affair that was expected in a game involving two of the best quarterbacks in history, but Rodgers was just pleased to get the win.

"If you had said in the offseason we'd be 2-1 after three with these two tough road games, I'd say that's probably pretty good," Rodgers said.

How other former Cal players did in NFL games Sunday:

---Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 25-for-41 for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but Detroit blew a 10-point lead with less than 11 minutes left in a 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

In the Lions' final possession, Goff got Detroit to midfield, but he threw an interception with 17 seconds left to end the Lions' chances and leave Detroit with a 1-2 record.

---In that Lions game, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum had five tackles, including two solo stops.

---Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had four catches for just 33 yards, but one of his receptions was an acrobatic, 11-yard TD reception in Jacksonville's 38-10 triumph over the Chargers.

---Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had four tackles and his first sack of the season, but New Orleans lost to the Panthers 22-14.

---Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins recorded four tackles, including three solo stops, in Atlanta's 27-23 victory over Seattle.

---Jets safety Ashtyn Davis did not start in New York's 27-12 loss to the Bengals and his only tackle of the game came on special teams.

---Bears fullback Jake Tonges had one pass thrown his way, but he had no receptions in Chicago's 23-20 win over the Texans.

