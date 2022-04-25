With three days remaining in its 15-session spring practice, Cal continues at full speed ahead, determined to develop experience and create a two-deep on a largely young roster.

Coach Justin Wilcox seems to be encouraged by what the Bears have done through 12 practices, but he knows many players Cal will count on next fall have limited experience.

“We came out of the gate real fast. The speed at practice was evident. There’s very competitive position groups because, like we talked about early on, there’s not a lot of incumbent starters on the team right now,” he said after Monday’s practice.

“We have high expectations for how we’re going to play, but I thought the competitiveness in the position groups has been evident. Each week’s been a step forward, which is exactly what you’re looking for.

“And that’s what we’re looking for this week, each guy getting a little bit better and the details of the game and the consistency of play continuing to improve.”

Wilcox praised quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Kai Millner, who are competing to replace Chase Garbers. He cited the wide receivers and defensive line as groups that are young but talented. And he mentioned tight end Jermaine Terry II, noting, “He has made a big jump this offseason.”

But the Bears have holes and inexperience on the offensive line, outside linebacker and in the defensive secondary.

“We’ll see where that all goes,” he said.

The Bears practice Wednesday and Friday then host their Spring Football Showcase — their spring age — on Saturday at noon. Admission to the event is free at Memorial Stadium.

STAFF ASSIGNMENT CHANGES: When Charlie Ragle, the Bears’ special teams coach since Wilcox took over the program, departed this offseason to become head coach at Idaho State, Wilcox shuffled his staff to share the kicking game assignments.

Instead of one assistant coach being responsible for all special teams units, the Bears have a different position coach handling each specific job.

Aristotle Thompson (running backs) is coaching the punt team, Vic So’oto (outside linebackers) handles the kickoff team, Tre Watson (defensive backs) and Terrence Brown (defensive backs) work punt return, Burl Toler III (wide receivers) oversees punt return, Angus McClure (offensive line) coaches the PAT and field goal units, and Andrew Browning (defensive line) heads up PAT and field goal block.

The shuffling allowed Wilcox to hire Brown from Washington to assistant Watson with defensive backs.

Wilcox said he’s been on previous coaching staffs that handle the job this way, and Arizona, Colorado and USC currently don’t assign a specific coach to special teams.

“It’s been great. There’s no right or wrong way to do it,” Wilcox said. “It’s best for our team, it’s best for our staff. We’ve gotten in really good work in all those throughout the spring.”

NO CHANGE ON QB COMPETITION: Wilcox reiterated that the coaching staff is in no hurry to name a starting quarterback. Plummer and Millner continue to duel for the job, and both have made good progress through spring, Wilcox said.

“Both those guys have made significant steps throughout spring, as the other guys have,” he said, explaining that Plummer and Millner have shown comfort with the offense and an ability to make all the necessary throws.

“We’ve hit more balls down the field this spring than I can remember,” he said. “Those guys are doing a great job of putting it in places where the big wideouts can go get it.”

But there’s no guarantee Wilcox will name a starter even after Saturday’s spring game.

“In terms of naming a starter, that’s not really on the list right now. We’re focused on those guys getting better and comfortable in the offense. When it’s time, we’ll make the announcement.”

Either way, he said, “We will be confident moving forward at that position."

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo